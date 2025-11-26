Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump's Niece Claims Don is 'Fuming' Over Gavin Newsom's Vicious Trolling... as Prez's 'Frantic Behavior' Put on Display Amid Rival's Insults

Photo of Donald Trump, Mary Trump, Gavin Newsom
Source: MEGA, Mary Trump Media, MEGA

Mary Trump is cheering on Gavin Newsom's trolling of her uncle Donald.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 25 2025, Published 7:55 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump's estranged niece, Mary, took California's leftie Governor Gavin Newsom's side in his trolling attacks on the president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Mary claims Newsom's wild missives on X mocking Trump are behind his "increasingly frantic behavior," and that the Commander-in-Chief must be "furious" about them.

Article continues below advertisement

Mary Trump Slams Her Uncle Donald

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Mary Trump
Source: Mary Trump Media/YouTube

Mary Trump called her uncle 'vicious, cruel, and stupid' during her rant.

Even though Trump, 79, told Socialist New York Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamani that he doesn't care if he calls him a "fascist," Newsom taunting the president as "historically unpopular" was apparently a bridge too far, according to his niece.

“Newsom was absolutely right to call out Donald for being historically unpopular,” Mary cheered on her Monday, November 24, podcast.

Trump's estranged relative added, "He is the most historically unpopular president in modern history. But he is also the most historically inept, corrupt, vicious, cruel, and stupid.”

Mary is he daughter of Trump's late older brother, Fred Trump Jr., who died in 1981 at the age of 42. She was 16 at the time and claimed her uncle "abandoned" her side of the family.

She even seethed at Trump in the title of her 2020 memoir, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

Article continues below advertisement

On the Attack

Photo of Gavin Newsom
Source: MEGA

Newsom managed to convince a heavily blue state to whittle down what little Republican representation it had in Congress.

Mary went on to scoff about her uncle, "Recently, he was described as demented and evil. Donald is beginning to have some small glimpses into the fact that more Americans are beginning to understand these things about him, which is why he is trying so hard to make sure Republicans retain control of the House in 2026."

Newsom, 58, did his part to help ensure Democrats take the House of Representatives in 2026 by holding a $250million California special election in early November to pass Prop 50. It gerrymandered away six longtime Republican seats and created ones that will now likely be won by Democrats, giving them a staggering 52-4 power advantage in Congress representing the Golden State.

The state's voters had previously passed a 2010 constitutional amendment directing an independent panel to draw district lines rather than giving the power to politicians.

Newsom crowed in a barrage of pre-election TV ads how Prop 50 needed to pass to "stick it" to Trump and "save Democracy."

Article continues below advertisement

Big Goals

Photo of Gavin Newsom
Source: MEGA

Newsom has been been trying to make a name for himself on the national and world stage ahead of a likely 2028 presidential run.

While boasting about Prop 50's victory on election night, Newsom declared, "We're proud of the work that the people of the state of California did tonight to send a powerful message to a historic president. Donald Trump is a historic president. He is the most historically unpopular president in modern history."

Newsom has been dancing around the subject of his likely 2028 presidential run since his successor will be elected in 2026. The Bay Area native has gone on tours of early primary states, including South Carolina, as well as trips abroad, including a recent global climate conference in Brazil with international leaders.

However, the smooth-talking Newsom wouldn't be running against Trump, who is in his second term and can't run again in 2028. Still, the seasoned politician has been using Trump as his punching bag on his way to a higher profile within the National Democratic Party.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photos of Michelle Obama

EXCLUSIVE: 'That's Not an Ozempic Body — That's a REVENGE Body'… How Michelle Obama's New Ultra-Slim Physique is 'All About Getting Back on the Market As She Secretly Divorces Barack'

Photo of Donald Trump and an alien

EXCLUSIVE: How Donald Trump Could Be 'On Verge' of Confirming Existence of Aliens

Fat-Shaming Taunt

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Newsom taunted Trump with a fat-shaming post over his 'Quiet, piggy' crass comment.

Newsom's recent trolling of Trump included fat-shaming the president, after he was widely condemned for scolding a female reporter aboard Air Force One with "Quiet, piggy."

In a November 18 post on X, the governor shared an unflattering photo of Trump in a white shirt, taking off his jacket while he looked somewhat portly. "Quiet, piggy," Newsom wrote in the caption, seemingly referring to the former reality star's body.

While some found it funny, with one fan cheering, "Clock him," a detractor wrote, "You're obsessed, dude. Trump doesn’t think about you 1% as much as you think about him, RENT FREE."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.