Trump's Niece Claims Don is 'Fuming' Over Gavin Newsom's Vicious Trolling... as Prez's 'Frantic Behavior' Put on Display Amid Rival's Insults

Even though Trump, 79, told Socialist New York Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamani that he doesn't care if he calls him a "fascist," Newsom taunting the president as "historically unpopular" was apparently a bridge too far, according to his niece.

“Newsom was absolutely right to call out Donald for being historically unpopular,” Mary cheered on her Monday, November 24, podcast.

Trump's estranged relative added, "He is the most historically unpopular president in modern history. But he is also the most historically inept, corrupt, vicious, cruel, and stupid.”

Mary is he daughter of Trump's late older brother, Fred Trump Jr., who died in 1981 at the age of 42. She was 16 at the time and claimed her uncle "abandoned" her side of the family.

She even seethed at Trump in the title of her 2020 memoir, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.