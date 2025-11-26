Trump's Niece Claims Don is 'Fuming' Over Gavin Newsom's Vicious Trolling... as Prez's 'Frantic Behavior' Put on Display Amid Rival's Insults
Nov. 25 2025, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's estranged niece, Mary, took California's leftie Governor Gavin Newsom's side in his trolling attacks on the president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Mary claims Newsom's wild missives on X mocking Trump are behind his "increasingly frantic behavior," and that the Commander-in-Chief must be "furious" about them.
Mary Trump Slams Her Uncle Donald
Even though Trump, 79, told Socialist New York Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamani that he doesn't care if he calls him a "fascist," Newsom taunting the president as "historically unpopular" was apparently a bridge too far, according to his niece.
“Newsom was absolutely right to call out Donald for being historically unpopular,” Mary cheered on her Monday, November 24, podcast.
Trump's estranged relative added, "He is the most historically unpopular president in modern history. But he is also the most historically inept, corrupt, vicious, cruel, and stupid.”
Mary is he daughter of Trump's late older brother, Fred Trump Jr., who died in 1981 at the age of 42. She was 16 at the time and claimed her uncle "abandoned" her side of the family.
She even seethed at Trump in the title of her 2020 memoir, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.
On the Attack
Mary went on to scoff about her uncle, "Recently, he was described as demented and evil. Donald is beginning to have some small glimpses into the fact that more Americans are beginning to understand these things about him, which is why he is trying so hard to make sure Republicans retain control of the House in 2026."
Newsom, 58, did his part to help ensure Democrats take the House of Representatives in 2026 by holding a $250million California special election in early November to pass Prop 50. It gerrymandered away six longtime Republican seats and created ones that will now likely be won by Democrats, giving them a staggering 52-4 power advantage in Congress representing the Golden State.
The state's voters had previously passed a 2010 constitutional amendment directing an independent panel to draw district lines rather than giving the power to politicians.
Newsom crowed in a barrage of pre-election TV ads how Prop 50 needed to pass to "stick it" to Trump and "save Democracy."
Big Goals
While boasting about Prop 50's victory on election night, Newsom declared, "We're proud of the work that the people of the state of California did tonight to send a powerful message to a historic president. Donald Trump is a historic president. He is the most historically unpopular president in modern history."
Newsom has been dancing around the subject of his likely 2028 presidential run since his successor will be elected in 2026. The Bay Area native has gone on tours of early primary states, including South Carolina, as well as trips abroad, including a recent global climate conference in Brazil with international leaders.
However, the smooth-talking Newsom wouldn't be running against Trump, who is in his second term and can't run again in 2028. Still, the seasoned politician has been using Trump as his punching bag on his way to a higher profile within the National Democratic Party.
Fat-Shaming Taunt
Newsom's recent trolling of Trump included fat-shaming the president, after he was widely condemned for scolding a female reporter aboard Air Force One with "Quiet, piggy."
In a November 18 post on X, the governor shared an unflattering photo of Trump in a white shirt, taking off his jacket while he looked somewhat portly. "Quiet, piggy," Newsom wrote in the caption, seemingly referring to the former reality star's body.
While some found it funny, with one fan cheering, "Clock him," a detractor wrote, "You're obsessed, dude. Trump doesn’t think about you 1% as much as you think about him, RENT FREE."