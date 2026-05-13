Donald Trump's Health is 'Getting Worse By The Day' Blasts Senator Chuck Schumer After Don's Latest Social Media Rampage

Writing on X, the lawmaker said: "This is what he’s doing ahead of a hugely consequential meeting with Xi Jinping while inflation soars out of control.

"He is unwell. And getting worse by the day."

Trump was mostly sharing conspiracy theories about his political opponents in his late night posts, although he also promoted false claims about 2020 election fraud.

He posted similar content Tuesday morning but sprinkled in remarks about the economy, which has weathered persistent inflation.