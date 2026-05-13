Donald Trump's Health is 'Getting Worse By The Day' Blasts Senator Chuck Schumer After Don's Latest Social Media Rampage
May 13 2026, Published 8:58 a.m. ET
Donald Trump's health is "getting worse by the day", Senator Chuck Schumer has claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Schumer's brutal assessment of the president’s well-being was sparked by the Commander-in-Chief’s latest social media blitz, in which he fired off a series of late night posts.
'He Is Unwell'
Writing on X, the lawmaker said: "This is what he’s doing ahead of a hugely consequential meeting with Xi Jinping while inflation soars out of control.
"He is unwell. And getting worse by the day."
Trump was mostly sharing conspiracy theories about his political opponents in his late night posts, although he also promoted false claims about 2020 election fraud.
He posted similar content Tuesday morning but sprinkled in remarks about the economy, which has weathered persistent inflation.
A 'Stupid Person's Idea Of A Smart Person'
White House spokesman Davis Ingle attended to push back on Schumer’s claims in a statement describing the senator as a "stupid person’s idea of a smart person."
He wrote: "President Trump’s sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the past four years when Democrats like Schumer intentionally covered up Joe Biden's serious mental and physical decline from the American people."
Trump, his allies and other Republicans have claimed for years that former president Biden's health suffered over the course of his term, an accusation Biden and Democrats have rejected.
However, the scrutiny of the ex-president's well-being has shifted to his 79-year-old successor, whose critics have claimed is unfit to serve.
'Trump's Instability Is More Clear And Dangerous Than Ever'
Last month, dozens of them called for Trump's removal, through the 25th Amendment or otherwise, after the president threatened in a Truth Social post to destroy an entire Iranian civilization.
"Donald Trump's instability is more clear and dangerous than ever,” Representative Nancy Pelosi, a key player in past Democratic impeachment efforts, wrote on X. “If the Cabinet is not willing to invoke the 25th Amendment and restore sanity, Republicans must reconvene the Congress to end this war.”
RadarOnline.com recently told how Trump’s mental sharpness had been called into question after delivering another bizarre explanation about the difference between "sea" and "see" during a White House event.
He sparked fresh dementia concerns on Tuesday while speaking at a National Police Week dinner in the Rose Garden, where he veered off course while discussing drug trafficking into the United States.
While speaking about illegal drugs entering the country, Trump suddenly launched into an odd clarification about the word "sea."
"Drugs coming by sea meaning coming by water. A lot of people don’t know what I mean by sea. They think I mean vision. I'm talking about sea like the sea," Trump told the audience.
His comments immediately triggered backlash online, with critics accusing the president of showing signs of cognitive decline.
"When he says 'a lot of people' he means 'me.' His cognitive issues are a crisis," one social media user wrote.
Another person added: "He's getting worse."
A third mocked: "OK, grandpa, we need you to finish the rest of your mashed potatoes because it's time for bed."