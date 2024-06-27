Trump Brags His Mugshot 'is the Best Ever' During Black Barbershop Event as He Tries to Sway Voters
Donald Trump repeated his frequent claims that his felony convictions have helped him appeal to the Black community, bragging about his mugshot at a Black barbershop event as he desperately tries to win over more Black voters ahead of the 2024 election against President Joe Biden in November, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The embattled former president called into a "Black Americans for Trump" event hosted by Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), who has been floated as a potential VP candidate, at a barbershop in Atlanta ahead of the upcoming CNN debate, Mediaite reports.
"Well, you know, it’s an amazing thing when this happened," Trump said of the multiple criminal cases against him. "And as as you saw, all the legal scholars say these are not cases. These are the cases should be brought. It’s just it’s just a terrible thing. It’s weaponization. And it comes out of the White House. Even when a city and state comes out of the White House in order to attack a political opponent."
"But since that happened, the Black support has gone through the roof," he continued. "And I guess they equate it to problems that they’ve had. But since this has happened, like, the mugshot! The mugshot is the best ever. It just beat Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra by a lot, by the way! Beat ’em by a lot! But that’s the number one mugshot of all time."
"It’s really an amazing thing," he added. "Since it happened, the support among the Black community and the Hispanic community has skyrocketed. It’s been amazing, really been amazing ... The truth is, it’s really a lovely thing when I see that we have great support now in the Black community and in the Hispanic community, great support."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump made similar remarks about Black voters in February. "I got indicted a second time and a third time and a fourth time, and a lot of people said that that's why the Black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I'm being discriminated against," he said.
"Some of the greatest evils in our nation's history have come from corrupt systems that try to target and subjugate others to deny them their freedom and to deny them their rights. I think that's why the Black people are so much on my side now because they see what's happening to me happens to them."
"Certain communities are coming over to my father. It’s exactly because of this," Eric Trump echoed during an appearance on Fox News over the weekend. "They’re doing the same to Donald Trump as they did to so many of those communities for so long. These people are saying, 'Huh, it’s really interesting. They did this to us for a long time. Now they’re doing it to him. I might actually want to vote for the guy, you know, who’ll fight back against this as we have tried to for so long.'"
Cedric Richmond, a former Democratic Congressman and White House advisor who now works on Biden's re-election campaign, called Trump's comments "absolute foolishness," adding that "what Black men care about is the economic prosperity and opportunity that they have in their community, and what’s going to help them support a family, what’s going to help them with entrepreneurship. So what Donald Trump talks about, those Black men are going to like me because I’m a convicted felon. I have a mug shot. I sell cheap gold tennis shoes."
"President Biden is going to reiterate that unemployment in the Black community is at an all time low. Entrepreneurship is at an all time high. He’s closed the racial wealth gap, the closest it’s ever been. And so that’s what you will see. And I think that that’s one of the greatest examples of how the two individuals approach things," Richmond said during an appearance on CNN.
Several recent polls have found that although Black voters aren't happy with Biden, they dislike Trump even more.