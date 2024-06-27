Trump Brags His Mugshot 'is the Best Ever' During Black Barbershop Event as He Tries to Sway Voters

As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump made similar remarks about Black voters in February. "I got indicted a second time and a third time and a fourth time, and a lot of people said that that's why the Black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I'm being discriminated against," he said.

"Some of the greatest evils in our nation's history have come from corrupt systems that try to target and subjugate others to deny them their freedom and to deny them their rights. I think that's why the Black people are so much on my side now because they see what's happening to me happens to them."

"Certain communities are coming over to my father. It’s exactly because of this," Eric Trump echoed during an appearance on Fox News over the weekend. "They’re doing the same to Donald Trump as they did to so many of those communities for so long. These people are saying, 'Huh, it’s really interesting. They did this to us for a long time. Now they’re doing it to him. I might actually want to vote for the guy, you know, who’ll fight back against this as we have tried to for so long.'"