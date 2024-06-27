A missing hiker reunited with his family after getting stalked by a mountain lion and losing 30 pounds while lost for a harrowing 10 days in the Northern California woods, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lukas McClish, 34, set out for a three-hour hike from his hometown of Boulder Creek on June 11, but five days later, he didn't show up for Father's Day dinner. His loved ones reported him missing on June 16, and officials launched an extensive search effort.

Several agencies combed the mountainous area for four days until, on the afternoon of June 20, witnesses reported hearing someone yelling for help near a highway in Big Basin State Park, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said.