Trump's 'Brain Is Cooked': The Don, 79, Dragged For Weirdly Bragging About How Iceland 'Calls Him Our Daddy'

"And I'm dealing with President Putin, and he wants to make a deal, I believe. I’m dealing with President Zelensky, and I think he wants to make a deal. I’m meeting him today. He might be in the audience right now," the president said. "But they got to get that war stopped, because too many people are dying, needlessly dying. Too many souls are being lost. It’s the only reason I’m interested in doing it."

"But in doing so, I'm helping. Europe, I'm helping NATO and I've– until the last few days when I told them about Iceland, they loved me!" the president continued. "They called me 'Daddy,' right? The last time?"

Trump then referenced NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte once calling him "daddy" as he seemingly whined about no longer being respected in Europe.