Donald Trump

Trump's 'Brain Is Cooked': The Don, 79, Dragged For Weirdly Bragging About How Iceland 'Calls Him Our Daddy'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump fueled dementia rumors after bragging about Iceland calling him 'daddy' in front of world leaders.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 22 2026, Published 2:58 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has been brutally mocked online after confusing Iceland for Greenland as he bragged about the country calling him "our daddy," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Social media users concluded Trump's "brain is cooked" after he made the comments in his most recent unhinged speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Trump Brags About Being Called 'Daddy'

Source: @TheMaineWonk/X

Trump was mocked after he bragged about Europeans calling him 'daddy.'

Trump, 79, ranted to the crowd of diplomats and high-profile figures for nearly 70 minutes on Wednesday, January 21.

During his speech, the president bizarrely boasted about Europeans once referring to him as their "daddy" before claiming NATO would not support the U.S. if the country was attacked, despite NATO countries sending troops to fight alongside the U.S. military after the September 11th terrorist attacks.

He kicked off the bonkers tangent by noting he's been in contact with Russian despot Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump whined about going from being called 'daddy' to 'being a terrible human being.'

"And I'm dealing with President Putin, and he wants to make a deal, I believe. I’m dealing with President Zelensky, and I think he wants to make a deal. I’m meeting him today. He might be in the audience right now," the president said. "But they got to get that war stopped, because too many people are dying, needlessly dying. Too many souls are being lost. It’s the only reason I’m interested in doing it."

"But in doing so, I'm helping. Europe, I'm helping NATO and I've– until the last few days when I told them about Iceland, they loved me!" the president continued. "They called me 'Daddy,' right? The last time?"

Trump then referenced NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte once calling him "daddy" as he seemingly whined about no longer being respected in Europe.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Social media users called for Trump to be removed from office after the bonkers speech.

"A very smart man said, 'He's our daddy. He's running it!' I was like running it. I went from running it to being a terrible human being," Trump continued. "But now what I'm asking for is a piece of ice cold and poorly located land that can play a vital role in world peace and world protection. It’s a very small ask compared to what we have given them for many, many decades."

"But the problem with NATO is that we’ll be there for them 100 percent, but I’m not sure that they’d be there for us if we gave them the call," he added.

Social media users wasted no time calling out the 79-year-old's diminished mental acuity as the video of the speech made its rounds online.

Trump's 'Brain is Cooked'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

One X user mocked even 'SNL cover never write a script this good.'

One X user shared a clip from Trump's speech alongside the caption, "His brain is cooked. Absolutely cooked."

"Mentally disconnected," replied a user as another mocked, "SNL could never write a script this good."

"Trump’s speech in Davos is EXACTLY what obvious dementia without guardrails looks like. Imagine if (Joe) Biden said even a single sentence of this on a world stage," another comment read, highlighting the media's "double standard" when it comes to covering the president.

"Dementia J Trump needs to be removed immediately," another user declared after the disastrous Davos speech.

