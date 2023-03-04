Your tip
Donald Trump Jr. Says 'Vegetable' John Fetterman's 'Unfit For Office' After Being Hospitalized For Depression

Source: mega
By:

Mar. 3 2023, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

Donald Trump Jr. mocked Senator John Fetterman after the Democrat lawmaker was transparent on his mental health struggles amid his hospitalization for clinical depression. Don Jr. blasted the senator as "unfit for office" and claimed he was a "vegetable," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Don Jr., 45, bullied Fetterman, 53, during his speech at a CPAC conference on Friday.

Source: mega

While the Pennsylvania lawmaker remained under medical care at Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, Donald Trump's son took the opportunity to make digs at Fetterman's mental health.

The 45-year-old political pundit took a page out of his father's book, claiming Fetterman lacked "basic cognitive function."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Source: mega

Maintaining his father's divisive talking points, Don Jr. rallied the crowd against the Democrat while he claimed to be the only one brave enough to scrutinize the senator.

"I'm the one that's willing to say this stuff because someone has to because it's insane. What's actually going on, right?" Don Jr. told CPAC attendees. "When I said, like, I don't know, it's sort of weird that Pennsylvania managed to elect a vegetable."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump Jr.
Source: mega

The Mar-A-Lago nepo baby continued his tirade while admitting he didn't understand why his remarks were being met with backlash.

"They criticize me as being ableist," Don Jr. continued. "I didn't know what that was."

Attempting to make a joke, the 45th president's son also took aim at minimum wage workers and suggested Fetterman was better off as a grocery store clerk.

Source: mega

"I'd love for John Fetterman to have like, good gainful employment," the Republican continued. "Maybe he could be like a bag guy at a like a grocery store or, but like, is it reasonable for me to expect you as a citizen of the United States of America to have basic cognitive function?"

"He's clearly unfit for office," Don Jr. added. "This guy had these issues, and they ran him anyway because they want a radical extremist that wants to release murderers."

Don Jr. suggested the solution for keeping politicians like Fetterman out of office was to "start voting with our wallets."

