'Resentment': Don Lemon's $24 Million CNN Payout Infuriates Staffers Whose Bonuses Were Cut: Report
CNN staffers are reportedly up in arms as they learned their bonuses were slashed — at the same time management is cutting a staggering $24 million check to placate disgraced former anchor Don Lemon, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After a series of on-air blunders and a disastrous demotion to morning news anchor, Lemon, 58, was fired from the network in April 2023.
Now, CNN staffers are reportedly outraged at the network cutting the ex-anchor a massive check while their much-needed bonuses have been axed.
"Many workers are earning just above minimum while putting in long hours — and the discrepancy between their compensation and Lemon's payout has stirred resentment," an insider dished to the National Enquirer.
"If anyone else got fired at CNN, they would be lucky to get a few months' salary — yet here is Don, getting paid out his entire contract!" the source added. "It's just not fair."
According to the report, a CNN rep said the $24 million payout figure is "incorrect," but did not provide any details.
Lemon got squeezed out last spring amid falling ratings and mounting controversy, including when he suggested women are considered past their prime once they turn 50 while reported on then-GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley.
Adding to the staff's discontent is the news their bonuses will be reduced by 15 to 20 percent, a decision management reportedly attributed to weak advertising sales, sources alleged.
"So we're being asked to pay for Don to float around his pool in his multimillion dollar Hamptons mansion," a disgruntled source said. "I can barely pay my rent this month. Please, let them fire ME and pay ME to sit home for the next three years!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to CNN and Lemon's reps for comment.
As OKMagazine.com reported, Lemon recently signed a $24.5 million deal to cut ties with CNN nearly one year after being ousted by the network.
The separation deal reportedly signed by Lemon included the complete payout from his contract. Since being fired from the network, the ousted anchor announced he was bringing his news show to X, formerly Twitter.
Lemon recently opened up about the pros and cons of revamping his once-prime-time show on social media.
"I am used to being in a studio system where you have producers [to] take care of you," Lemon said of his new X show.
"Now I am the owner. I am the entrepreneur. I have to do payroll. Who is going to do my graphics? I have to hire a writer. I have to hire the producer. I have to do all these things."
Luckily for Lemon he'll have plenty of money to fund his latest venture thanks to his CNN separation deal.