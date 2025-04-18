Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Dolph Lundgren, 67, Is 'Being Kept Young' by 28-Year-Old Wife Emma Krokdal After His Brutal Cancer Fight

Dolph Lundgren, 67, is happy with his wife Emma Krokdal, 28.

April 18 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Onetime Rocky punchbag Dolph Lundgren, 67, KO'd kidney cancer with the support of his 28-year-old wife, Emma Krokdal, and the happy couple was recently caught on camera in L.A. on an outing with his adult daughters – one of whom is the same age as his longtime love, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now, sources revealed Swedish movie stud Lundgren, who said he nearly died from the disease in 2020, couldn't care less about critics who accuse him of robbing the cradle.

"Dolph really feels he's getting a second chance at life, and he's making the most of it," an insider told us.

Emma Krokdal stood by Lundgren through his cancer battle.

They added: "Doctors gave him slim odds that he would survive his cancer. But he's still above ground and enjoying every day – and any jeers fall on deaf ears."

Insiders added the Rocky IV star's children – Ida, 28, and Greta, 23, from his first marriage to model turned interior designer Anette Qviberg – feel the same way.

"They love their father deeply and are thrilled to still have him," the source said. "Now they just want him to be happy."

Support from Krokdal helped Lundgren power through his brutal cancer fight.

Lundgren first began dating Krokdal in 2015 when she was a teenage personal trainer in West Hollywood.

He popped the question in 2020 and they got hitched in Mykonos, Greece, three years later. The Universal Soldier muscle said of his Norwegian-born lover: "She's quite mature," and added: "I think I'm quite youthful."

A pal added: "Emma was with Dolph through pretty much all of his cancer ordeal. His daughters are glad to have her in his corner."

