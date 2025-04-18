EXCLUSIVE: How Dolph Lundgren, 67, Is 'Being Kept Young' by 28-Year-Old Wife Emma Krokdal After His Brutal Cancer Fight

Onetime Rocky punchbag Dolph Lundgren, 67, KO'd kidney cancer with the support of his 28-year-old wife, Emma Krokdal, and the happy couple was recently caught on camera in L.A. on an outing with his adult daughters – one of whom is the same age as his longtime love, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now, sources revealed Swedish movie stud Lundgren, who said he nearly died from the disease in 2020, couldn't care less about critics who accuse him of robbing the cradle.

"Dolph really feels he's getting a second chance at life, and he's making the most of it," an insider told us.