Zoë Kravitz 'Secretly Dating' New Co-Star Austin Butler After Pair Hooked Up For Raunchy Movie — Months After Pair Suffered Break-Ups

Big Little Lies actress Kravitz, 36, called off her engagement to Magic Mike's Channing Tatum, 44, last October while filming with 33-year-old Butler.

Three months later, the Elvis actor split from model Kaia Gerber, 23, after three years together.

Pals say Kravitz and Butler, who won a BAFTA in 2022 for his portrayal of the King, have leaned on each other in the wake of their splits.

A source said: "Austin and Zoe have been spending time together over the past few weeks.

"They get on very well and their chemistry is as good off-screen as it is on it. Austin and Zoe have been keeping it under the radar and aren't putting a label on anything yet.

"They are both very respectful of their ex-partners and are just seeing how things go."