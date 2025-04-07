Zoë Kravitz 'Secretly Dating' New Co-Star Austin Butler After Pair Hooked Up For Raunchy Movie — Months After Pair Suffered Break-Ups
Zoë Kravitz is "secretly dating" her co-star Austin Butler after hooking up on their latest movie set.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood duo have grown close following their respective recent break-ups.
Big Little Lies actress Kravitz, 36, called off her engagement to Magic Mike's Channing Tatum, 44, last October while filming with 33-year-old Butler.
Three months later, the Elvis actor split from model Kaia Gerber, 23, after three years together.
Pals say Kravitz and Butler, who won a BAFTA in 2022 for his portrayal of the King, have leaned on each other in the wake of their splits.
A source said: "Austin and Zoe have been spending time together over the past few weeks.
"They get on very well and their chemistry is as good off-screen as it is on it. Austin and Zoe have been keeping it under the radar and aren't putting a label on anything yet.
"They are both very respectful of their ex-partners and are just seeing how things go."
Their crime thriller, Caught Stealing, comes out later this year.
In October, Butler and Kravitz kissed passionately as they filmed a scene in New York.
Last year Kravitz, the daughter of rocker Lenny, appeared with her then-lover Tatum in the psychological thriller Blink Twice.
Speaking about the movie, she said: "I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much.
"I feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together."
RadarOnline.com revealed in February that Butler ended his romance with Gerber after three years so he could play the field – just like his idol Leonardo DiCaprio.
The Oscar-nominated Elvis actor was previously infatuated with the 23-year-old daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and business mogul Rande Gerber, but had a change of heart.
An insider said: "Austin KNOWS he's the It Guy in Hollywood and he plans to take advantage of that.”
Sources added Butler is leaning on his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costar DiCaprio – Tinseltown's love 'em and leave 'em poster boy – for advice on how to handle hot women.
"Leo's happy to pass on his expertise to a young stud that he believes is worthy to follow in his footsteps," our insider added.
"Leo's like his love guru, pointing him to women who won't expect too much in terms of a relationship – but are happy to bask in his stardom for a while."
According to the source, Butler, who also consults 50-year-old Titanic star DiCaprio about roles, sank his relationship with Gerber after the cover girl and her parents pressured him to make a commitment – and Leo warned him about getting boxed into corners.
Our insider added: "Austin is sorry he hurt her, but he wants to let Leo guide him through the spoils of stardom – and Leo's happy to have a playboy protégé."