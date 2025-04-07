Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Zoe Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz 'Secretly Dating' New Co-Star Austin Butler After Pair Hooked Up For Raunchy Movie — Months After Pair Suffered Break-Ups

Photo of Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler
Source: MEGA

Zoë Kravitz and her new co-star Austin Butler have grown close on set after bonding over their respective relationship break-ups.

April 7 2025, Published 11:28 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Zoë Kravitz is "secretly dating" her co-star Austin Butler after hooking up on their latest movie set.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood duo have grown close following their respective recent break-ups.

Article continues below advertisement
channing tatum and zoe kravitz
Source: MEGA

Tatum and Kravitz called it quits after they realized they 'were at different stages', claimed an insider at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Big Little Lies actress Kravitz, 36, called off her engagement to Magic Mike's Channing Tatum, 44, last October while filming with 33-year-old Butler.

Three months later, the Elvis actor split from model Kaia Gerber, 23, after three years together.

Pals say Kravitz and Butler, who won a BAFTA in 2022 for his portrayal of the King, have leaned on each other in the wake of their splits.

A source said: "Austin and Zoe have been spending time together over the past few weeks.

"They get on very well and their chemistry is as good off-screen as it is on it. Austin and Zoe have been keeping it under the radar and aren't putting a label on anything yet.

"They are both very respectful of their ex-partners and are just seeing how things go."

Article continues below advertisement
austinbutler
Source: MEGA

Butler recently parted ways from Kaia Gerber after three years of dating, amid claims he wanted to be free and single.

Article continues below advertisement

Their crime thriller, Caught Stealing, comes out later this year.

In October, Butler and Kravitz kissed passionately as they filmed a scene in New York.

Last year Kravitz, the daughter of rocker Lenny, appeared with her then-lover Tatum in the psychological thriller Blink Twice.

Speaking about the movie, she said: "I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much.

"I feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Kravitz called off her engagement to Magic Mike's Tatum last October while filming with Austin.

Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com revealed in February that Butler ended his romance with Gerber after three years so he could play the field – just like his idol Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Oscar-nominated Elvis actor was previously infatuated with the 23-year-old daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and business mogul Rande Gerber, but had a change of heart.

An insider said: "Austin KNOWS he's the It Guy in Hollywood and he plans to take advantage of that.”

Sources added Butler is leaning on his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costar DiCaprio – Tinseltown's love 'em and leave 'em poster boy – for advice on how to handle hot women.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
val kilmer cancer sex michael douglas pp

EXCLUSIVE: Val Kilmer Feared to Have Contracted Deadly Throat Cancer From ORAL SEX and NOT Chain-Smoking – Just Like Ex-Ladykiller Michael Douglas

Meghan Markle made sure her fruit spread was the same price as King Charles' raspberry product.

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Price-Checked Official Royal Store Before Landing on Costs for Her Goop-Style Product Range' — 'She Didn't Want to be Cheaper than King Charles!'

Article continues below advertisement
austin butler hollywood playboy leonardo dicaprio
Source: MEGA

Butler is said to be being 'mentored' by DiCaprio in Hollywood's elite bachelor lifestyle.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

"Leo's happy to pass on his expertise to a young stud that he believes is worthy to follow in his footsteps," our insider added.

"Leo's like his love guru, pointing him to women who won't expect too much in terms of a relationship – but are happy to bask in his stardom for a while."

According to the source, Butler, who also consults 50-year-old Titanic star DiCaprio about roles, sank his relationship with Gerber after the cover girl and her parents pressured him to make a commitment – and Leo warned him about getting boxed into corners.

Our insider added: "Austin is sorry he hurt her, but he wants to let Leo guide him through the spoils of stardom – and Leo's happy to have a playboy protégé."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.