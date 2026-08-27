Dolly Parton Claims People Thought She Was 'Cheating' With 'Tall, Dark and Handsome Man' at Motel — Who Turned Out to Be Her Husband Carl Dean

Sometimes, the married couple also stayed in a trailer in the woods.

"I'd put on my old galoshes and my old clothes, and we'd walk up to the trailer through real deep mud that got all over me, and I'd keep thinking, 'Boy, if my fans could see me now,'" the Jolene singer teased.

While they were waiting for the renovations to be finished, Parton and Dean also got nostalgic and visited a park they used to go to when they were dating.

The pair met in 1964 and tied the knot in 1966.

"We're both very romantic, and this was just a wonderful romantic time for us," Parton shared.