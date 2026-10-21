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Home > Entertainment > Patrick Swayze

Inside 'Dirty Dancing' Sequel Plans — as Producers Reveal How They'll Honor Patrick Swayze Without Using AI to Bring Him Back

Patrick Swayze is featured on the cover of the documentary I Am Patrick Swayze
Source: AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Patrick Swayze is featured on the cover of the documentary I Am Patrick Swayze

Oct. 21 2026, Published 10:58 a.m. ET

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The upcoming Dirty Dancing sequel will honor Patrick Swayze without digitally recreating the late actor, producer Nina Jacobson said at IndieWire’s Future of Filmmaking 2026 Summit.

Jennifer Grey is returning as Frances “Baby” Houseman, but the follow-up will center on a new story and younger characters rather than trying to recreate the original romance.

Jacobson addressed Swayze’s absence during the Oct. 17 panel, making clear that the filmmakers understand his presence remains an important part of the original movie’s legacy.

“That’s one of the things that you really have to focus on: how to let people mourn him in a movie,” she said.

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How Will The Sequel Pay Tribute To Patrick Swayze?

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Patrick Swayze died due to pancreatic cancer in 2009
Source: MEGA

Patrick Swayze died due to pancreatic cancer in 2009

Swayze played dance instructor Johnny Castle opposite Grey in the 1987 original. He died in September 2009 at age 57 after battling pancreatic cancer.

While Jacobson has not detailed exactly how Johnny will be addressed, she did rule out one option. “And don’t worry, we won’t be bringing him back with AI,” she said at the summit.

The decision fits with Grey’s previous comments about moving forward without her former co-star. In 2020, she told People, “There is no replacing anyone who’s passed — you never try to repeat anything that’s magic like that. You just go for something different.”

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What Has Jennifer Grey Said About Coming Back as Baby?

Jennifer Grey will be starring in the sequel to Dirty Dancing
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Grey will be starring in the sequel to Dirty Dancing

Grey is returning as Baby and is also attached as a producer. Lionsgate confirmed her return in January 2026, with production expected to begin later that year.

Kim Rosenstock is writing the current screenplay, while Jacobson and Brad Simpson are producing.

Grey said in a January statement that she had spent years considering where Baby might be later in life before finding the creative team she trusted to continue the story. She also said she was excited that “the wait will soon be over.”

Her earlier comments made clear that the sequel was never intended to duplicate the chemistry she shared with Swayze. Instead, Grey has emphasized the need to find a fresh story that can stand on its own.

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What is the Sequel to Dirty Dancing Going to Be About?

A still from Dirty Dancing showcasing Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey together
Source: NETFLIX

A still from Dirty Dancing showcasing Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey together

The sequel’s full plot remains under wraps, but the current plan is for the story to take place in the 1990s and introduce a new romance involving younger characters, with Baby returning.

Jacobson said the filmmakers are trying to capture the feeling of the original rather than simply repeat its story. She also pointed to the 1987 movie’s willingness to tackle subjects that were unusual for a mainstream romantic drama, including abortion.

The original followed Baby and Johnny during the summer of 1963 at a Catskills resort.

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Jennifer attended the 36th Annual Producers Guild Awards, held in California
Source: MEGA

Jennifer attended the 36th Annual Producers Guild Awards, held in California

There is still no official release date for the sequel. Current reporting also describes the project as still being without a confirmed director, despite Jonathan Levine having previously been attached to direct the movie when Lionsgate announced the project in 2022.

The project has been in development for years, with Lionsgate formally confirming the sequel in 2022.

The original Dirty Dancing was released in 1987 and earned an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “(I’ve Had) the Time of My Life.”

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