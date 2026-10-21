Inside 'Dirty Dancing' Sequel Plans — as Producers Reveal How They'll Honor Patrick Swayze Without Using AI to Bring Him Back

The upcoming Dirty Dancing sequel will honor Patrick Swayze without digitally recreating the late actor, producer Nina Jacobson said at IndieWire’s Future of Filmmaking 2026 Summit.

Jennifer Grey is returning as Frances “Baby” Houseman, but the follow-up will center on a new story and younger characters rather than trying to recreate the original romance.

Jacobson addressed Swayze’s absence during the Oct. 17 panel, making clear that the filmmakers understand his presence remains an important part of the original movie’s legacy.

“That’s one of the things that you really have to focus on: how to let people mourn him in a movie,” she said.