EXCLUSIVE: David Beckham Taunted With Cruel Nickname After Radar Revealed He's Now 'Constantly Weeping' Over War With Son Brooklyn
March 27 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal David Beckham is being taunted with a cruel new nickname as insiders claimed he has been left "constantly weeping" amid his ongoing estrangement from his son Brooklyn – leading to the family's private turmoil spilling into painfully public moments.
The 50-year-old former England captain and his wife, Victoria Beckham, 51, were in the audience this week as their son Cruz Beckham, 21, performed with his band The Breakers at a sold-out show at The Courtyard Theatre in East London.
Also present was Romeo Beckham, 23, as Cruz debuted Loneliest Boy, a track widely understood to reference the family's deepening rift with Brooklyn Beckham, 27.
Brooklyn, who lives in the U.S. with his wife Nicola Peltz, 31, has cut off contact with his parents and siblings, including Cruz, Romeo, and their sister Harper Beckham, 14, following a breakdown in relations that escalated earlier this year.
During Cruz's performance, the emotional weight of the situation was visible. An eyewitness said: "Romeo had been standing near the back with David and Victoria, quietly watching, but as soon as Cruz began performing Loneliest Boy his demeanor shifted completely. He became overwhelmed, trying to hold back tears as the emotion hit him."
The eyewitness added, "Victoria immediately put her arm around him, holding him close, and you could see how much it was affecting all of them. The song struck a very deep nerve."
David Beckham Is 'Etremely Sensitive'
Those close to the family said the moment reflects a deeper emotional strain, particularly for Beckham.
One insider said, "David has been overwhelmed by everything that has happened with Brooklyn. He is extremely sensitive at the moment and finds himself breaking down very easily – even small things can trigger an emotional response."
Another source added: "People around him have noticed a real change. He is carrying a lot of sadness, and there is a sense he has not been able to process the distance between him and Brooklyn."
According to insiders, the emotional toll has even led to cruel taunts from some quarters, with Beckham reportedly being mocked with the nickname "Goldenbawls" – a play on his long-standing footballing moniker Goldenballs.
"There is a feeling that the situation has left David vulnerable, and that has unfortunately opened the door to unkind commentary," a source told us. "For David, it is not about image – it is about family, and that is where the pain lies."
Palpable Grief During Personal Performance
Another insider described the atmosphere surrounding the family as one of quiet grief. They said, "This feels like mourning a relationship that is still there but out of reach. David is deeply affected by it and is struggling to come to terms with how things have unfolded. It has been incredibly difficult for both him and Victoria, but David in particular has taken it very hard."
Cruz introduced Loneliest Boy by telling the audience, "I'm going to bring it down, then we'll bring it back up again." As he performed, those watching described a palpable shift in the room.
An onlooker said: "There was a silence that fell across the audience – it was not just another song, it felt intensely personal. Even Cruz seemed emotional delivering certain lines, and that feeling spread through the crowd."
Despite the tension, David and Victoria were seen filming the performance and later joined Romeo backstage to congratulate Cruz.
The lyrics of Loneliest Boy include references to distance and emotional absence, adding to speculation about its connection to the family's fractured relationships.
Sources said Brooklyn's estrangement has extended across the entire family, with reports he has blocked relatives on social media and requested that any communication be handled through legal channels.
One source said: "What has unfolded has been deeply painful for everyone involved – it has shaken the family to its core. There is a lasting sadness because this is not how they ever imagined things would be.
"Despite everything, there is still a huge amount of love for Brooklyn. That has not changed. No matter how distant things have become, he remains a central part of the family in their eyes, and that bond is still very much there for David and Victoria."