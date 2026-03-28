EXCLUSIVE: David Beckham Taunted With Cruel Nickname After Radar Revealed He's Now 'Constantly Weeping' Over War With Son Brooklyn

Also present was Romeo Beckham, 23, as Cruz debuted Loneliest Boy, a track widely understood to reference the family's deepening rift with Brooklyn Beckham, 27.

Brooklyn, who lives in the U.S. with his wife Nicola Peltz, 31, has cut off contact with his parents and siblings, including Cruz, Romeo, and their sister Harper Beckham, 14, following a breakdown in relations that escalated earlier this year.

During Cruz's performance, the emotional weight of the situation was visible. An eyewitness said: "Romeo had been standing near the back with David and Victoria, quietly watching, but as soon as Cruz began performing Loneliest Boy his demeanor shifted completely. He became overwhelmed, trying to hold back tears as the emotion hit him."

The eyewitness added, "Victoria immediately put her arm around him, holding him close, and you could see how much it was affecting all of them. The song struck a very deep nerve."