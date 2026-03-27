EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry is 'Riddled With Worry' Over Wife Meghan's Plan to Relaunch Herself as 'Raunchy Actress'

Markle, who stepped away from acting in 2017 after her engagement to Harry, is now believed to be considering a return to the screen as her multimillion-dollar Netflix deal shifts to a less lucrative first-look arrangement and her Spotify partnership ends after a single podcast series.

The developments have prompted speculation that she may pivot back to acting – potentially in more provocative roles – as a way of reestablishing her presence in a competitive industry.

A source close to Markle said, "There is a growing recognition that the avenues she once relied on are no longer delivering the same opportunities. Projects have fallen away, deals have changed, and the landscape looks very different now. From her perspective, acting is the one area where she has proven success and credibility, so it feels like the most viable path forward."

That assessment, insiders say, has accelerated conversations about a return to Hollywood.