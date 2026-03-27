EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry is 'Riddled With Worry' Over Wife Meghan's Plan to Relaunch Herself as 'Raunchy Actress'
March 27 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince Harry is said to be "riddled with worry" over Meghan Markle's reported plan to relaunch herself as a "raunchy actress" – with insiders claiming he fears the move could damage their brand and set back any hopes of repairing ties with the royal family.
The 41-year-old prince and Markle, 44, have faced mounting scrutiny over their professional direction in recent months, following a series of setbacks in their media ventures.
Markle, who stepped away from acting in 2017 after her engagement to Harry, is now believed to be considering a return to the screen as her multimillion-dollar Netflix deal shifts to a less lucrative first-look arrangement and her Spotify partnership ends after a single podcast series.
The developments have prompted speculation that she may pivot back to acting – potentially in more provocative roles – as a way of reestablishing her presence in a competitive industry.
A source close to Markle said, "There is a growing recognition that the avenues she once relied on are no longer delivering the same opportunities. Projects have fallen away, deals have changed, and the landscape looks very different now. From her perspective, acting is the one area where she has proven success and credibility, so it feels like the most viable path forward."
That assessment, insiders say, has accelerated conversations about a return to Hollywood.
Prince Harry Concerned Over Provocative Roles
But those close to Harry suggest the prospect is causing unease behind the scenes.
One insider said, "Harry is absolutely riddled with worry about the idea of Meghan relaunching herself as a raunchy actress. He feels it risks sending them backwards at a time when they have been trying to reposition themselves more seriously. From his perspective, it could hurt their brand and undermine the progress they have tried to make since stepping back from royal duties."
Another source told us the concerns extend to Harry's personal ambitions.
"There is a real fear on his side that this kind of move could complicate any chance of properly reconciling with the royal family," they noted. "He worries it will reinforce negative perceptions and make it harder to rebuild trust. In his mind, it feels like a step in the wrong direction rather than a fresh start."
'Meghan Needs to Come Back to Work'
Insiders said Markle's discussions around returning to acting have taken on a more urgent tone.
One source said: "There is talk she is actively considering roles that are more daring, even naughty, because she feels she has exhausted other avenues.
"The thinking is that she needs something bold that will cut through and put her back at the center of attention. Her ventures have not delivered in the way she hoped, and acting is where she has a proven track record. It offers a clear route back into relevance, even if it means taking risks with the type of material she chooses."
Industry figures have also weighed in on her potential comeback.
Actor Eric Roberts said, "She will come back." His wife, Eliza, added: "It is time. And Meghan needs to come back to work. I feel like her whole family will support it, and she is amazing."
She continued: "It is tricky because of the monarchy. Her role in Suits was very alluring. Her making love with another man, that was just – they have never seen anything like that. She worked so hard to get there. That was just too much. Women don't give up their jobs for marriage anymore. I understand the intention, and she thought she would be satisfied with doing good works in the world. But she needs to be acting."
Roberts added, "I think she should come back. I think she will come back. And I think she is going to be fantastic and blow everybody's mind."