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EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Why Princess Diana Fans are 'Fuming' Over 'Saturday Night Live UK'

Photo of Princess Diana and Jack Shepherd
Source: MEGA; Saturday Night Live UK/YOUTUBE

A comedy sketch featuring Princess Diana has left her fans sick with anger.

March 27 2026, Published 7:46 p.m. ET

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RadarOnline.com can reveal Saturday Night Live UK has sparked backlash after a controversial sketch featuring Princess Diana left fans "fuming" – with critics calling the segment "chronically unfunny" and "bizarre" as the world approaches the 30th anniversary of her death, which falls next August.

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'SNL UK' Sparks Outrage with Princess Diana Skit

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Photo of SNL UK cast
Source: Saturday Night Live UK/YOUTUBE

'SNLUK' sparked backlash after a sketch featured Princess Diana.

The uproar centers on a skit titled David Attenborough's Last Supper, broadcast as part of the show's inaugural episode last week.

In the segment, actor George Fouracres portrays David Attenborough, 99, who uses fictional Jurassic Park technology to resurrect a selection of historic British figures for a dinner party discussion about what makes Britain great.

Among those brought back to life is Diana, who died in 1997 aged 36, portrayed by Jack Shepherd, alongside figures including Winston Churchill, Isaac Newton, and Freddie Mercury.

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Jack Shepherd played the role of Princess Diana in the skit.

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Photo of Jack Shepherd as Princess Diana
Source: Saturday Night Live UK/YOUTUBE

The resurrected figures bickered over food instead of discussing British greatness.

'Attenborough' opens the sketch by saying: "I'm David Attenborough and it can't be long now," a nod to the broadcaster's upcoming 100th birthday.

He continues: "Using DNA sampling and my own brother's Jurassic Park technology, I reanimated some of history's greatest Britons for one night only so I can ask them what really makes Britain great. This is David Attenborough's Last Supper."

Diana, seated among the guests, said: "Thanks so much for hosting this dinner party, Sir David," before the sketch descends into a comedic argument over food rather than addressing the central question.

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Fans Criticize Tone As Insensitive And Bizarre

Photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Critics called the timing insensitive as the 30th anniversary of the death approaches..

The tone of the sketch, however, has drawn sharp criticism from some viewers. One insider said, "A lot of Diana fans are fuming because they feel this came at a particularly insensitive moment. With the 30th anniversary of her death approaching next year, there is an expectation of respect, and this felt like the opposite."

The source added: "Royal fans are describing the sketch as chronically unfunny and frankly quite bizarre, especially given the subject matter."

Another insider pointed to the reaction unfolding online.

"Fans have taken to forums in large numbers to vent their frustration," they noted. "There is a sense of genuine disgust among some viewers, who feel Diana's legacy has been trivialized for the sake of a joke that did not land. The language being used is strong – people are calling it tone-deaf and questioning why it was included at all."

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Photo of Tina Fey, Jack Shepherd and George Fouracres
Source: Saturday Night Live UK/YOUTUBE

Insiders have claimed the satire trivialized the legacy of the late Princess.

In the sketch, Diana reassures Mercury if a menu item has an asterisk next to its name, "then it comes with free rice," as the resurrected figures bicker over appetizers. Attenborough attempts to steer the conversation back to the original question, telling them: "The BBC has spared no expense bringing you back to life. I'm sure they're happy to cover one dinner at The Ivy."

The scene ultimately ends with him abandoning the experiment, saying, "This experiment has been a complete waste of time and money. The answer I was looking for as to what makes Britain truly great was the NHS and Centerparcs. There. You've ruined it. Now we should move on to the lovemaking portion of the evening. Anybody who wants to leave now, this is your chance."

While the show aimed to blend satire with historical commentary, critics argue the execution missed the mark. One insider said, "There is a fine line with this kind of humor, especially when it involves real figures who are still deeply mourned. For many viewers, that line was crossed here."

The controversy has added to the scrutiny already surrounding the launch of the U.K. adaptation of the long-running U.S. format, with questions now being raised about how far it should go in tackling sensitive subjects through comedy.

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