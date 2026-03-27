EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Why Princess Diana Fans are 'Fuming' Over 'Saturday Night Live UK'

RadarOnline.com can reveal Saturday Night Live UK has sparked backlash after a controversial sketch featuring Princess Diana left fans "fuming" – with critics calling the segment "chronically unfunny" and "bizarre" as the world approaches the 30th anniversary of her death, which falls next August.

Article continues below advertisement

'SNL UK' Sparks Outrage with Princess Diana Skit

Source: Saturday Night Live UK/YOUTUBE 'SNLUK' sparked backlash after a sketch featured Princess Diana.

The uproar centers on a skit titled David Attenborough's Last Supper, broadcast as part of the show's inaugural episode last week. In the segment, actor George Fouracres portrays David Attenborough, 99, who uses fictional Jurassic Park technology to resurrect a selection of historic British figures for a dinner party discussion about what makes Britain great. Among those brought back to life is Diana, who died in 1997 aged 36, portrayed by Jack Shepherd, alongside figures including Winston Churchill, Isaac Newton, and Freddie Mercury.

Article continues below advertisement

@gaytimes Saturday Night Live UK premiered last night and we can't stop thinking about Jack Shep's impersonation of gay icon Princess Diana! The British version of the long-running US sketch show debuted with host Tina Fey and musical guest Wet Leg. 'The Last Supper with David Attenborough' saw a dinner party featuring a number of resurrected British icons, including Princess Di, Freddie Mercury and Elizabeth I 👏 #snl #princessdiana #diana #tinafey #saturdaynightlive ♬ original sound - GAY TIMES Source: @gaytimesTikTok Jack Shepherd played the role of Princess Diana in the skit.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Saturday Night Live UK/YOUTUBE The resurrected figures bickered over food instead of discussing British greatness.

'Attenborough' opens the sketch by saying: "I'm David Attenborough and it can't be long now," a nod to the broadcaster's upcoming 100th birthday. He continues: "Using DNA sampling and my own brother's Jurassic Park technology, I reanimated some of history's greatest Britons for one night only so I can ask them what really makes Britain great. This is David Attenborough's Last Supper." Diana, seated among the guests, said: "Thanks so much for hosting this dinner party, Sir David," before the sketch descends into a comedic argument over food rather than addressing the central question.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Criticize Tone As Insensitive And Bizarre

Source: MEGA Critics called the timing insensitive as the 30th anniversary of the death approaches..

The tone of the sketch, however, has drawn sharp criticism from some viewers. One insider said, "A lot of Diana fans are fuming because they feel this came at a particularly insensitive moment. With the 30th anniversary of her death approaching next year, there is an expectation of respect, and this felt like the opposite." The source added: "Royal fans are describing the sketch as chronically unfunny and frankly quite bizarre, especially given the subject matter." Another insider pointed to the reaction unfolding online. "Fans have taken to forums in large numbers to vent their frustration," they noted. "There is a sense of genuine disgust among some viewers, who feel Diana's legacy has been trivialized for the sake of a joke that did not land. The language being used is strong – people are calling it tone-deaf and questioning why it was included at all."

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: Saturday Night Live UK/YOUTUBE Insiders have claimed the satire trivialized the legacy of the late Princess.