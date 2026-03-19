EXCLUSIVE: 'Saturday Night Live UK' Slated as 'Doomed for Failure' Before It Even Starts — As Show is Branded 'Morbidly Unfunny, Woke Drivel'

RadarOnline.com can reveal Saturday Night Live UK bosses are being warned the show's "morbidly unfunny, woke drivel" and distinctly American style of "zany" humor will fail to land with British audiences – and kill the program off after a handful of episodes. The six-part Sky Original series will premiere live from London on March 21, bringing the long-running U.S. format created by Lorne Michaels to U.K. screens for the first time.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @Sky TV/YOUTUBE Sky announced a six-part British version of the long-running U.S. series.

Each 75-minute episode will air weekly on Sky and NOW TV, featuring a rotating celebrity host and musical guest alongside a new British cast including Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, and Emma Sidi. The opening episode will be hosted by Tina Fey, with Wet Leg performing, followed by Jamie Dornan with Wolf Alice on March 28 and actor Riz Ahmed with Kasabian on April 4. Despite early excitement online, bookmakers have already placed odds of 1-2 on the show being canceled after a single season.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @Sky TV/YOUTUBE Lorne Michaels has brought the famous live format to the United Kingdom for the first time.

Article continues below advertisement

Industry Doubts Over UK Audience Appeal

Source: @Sky TV/YOUTUBE The premiere features Tina Fey as the host and Wet Leg as the musical guest.

A TV industry insider said, "By the time the first hosts were announced, there was already a noticeable divide in how people were reacting to the concept. While some welcomed it, there was a growing sense of skepticism about whether this format could really translate in Britain. "There is a real feeling among British television executives that audiences here in the U.K. will find it impossible to stomach the self-indulgent, woke tone that has taken over the U.S. version of the show." The source added: "There, it seems the cast think anything they do or say is hilarious – even though millions of American viewers are also being turned off by their smug, self-congratulatory sketches, which just are not funny. "British comedy sensibilities are very different compared to the American approach, and U.K. audiences are frankly more discerning and expect a lot better."

Article continues below advertisement

'Doomed for Failure'

Source: @Sky TV/YOUTUBE The new cast includes British comedy talents Hammed Animashaun and Emma Sidi.

Another source was more blunt in their assessment. "There is a strong view within the industry that this is doomed for failure before it even gets going," the insider noted. "The concern is that what works in the U.S. doesn't necessarily travel, especially when it comes to comedy styles that rely on a very different cultural rhythm. "SNL has become morbidly unfunny, woke drivel, and that stuff won't fly in Britain." A third insider pointed specifically to the humor itself as a sticking point. The insider said: "Saturday Night Live's brand of weird, so-called 'zany' U.S. humor has never really translated well in Britain, and there is a belief it will struggle to cross the pond. "British audiences tend to favor irony, subtlety, and a certain level of sophistication, and that's not what this format delivers. There's a concern that it could feel loud and forced rather than sharp and observational, which is what U.K. viewers are more accustomed to."

Legacy Of 'SNL' And Ambitious UK Adaptation

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: @Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE The show aims to replicate the unpredictable energy of the original NBC program.