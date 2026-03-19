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EXCLUSIVE: 'Saturday Night Live UK' Slated as 'Doomed for Failure' Before It Even Starts — As Show is Branded 'Morbidly Unfunny, Woke Drivel'

Photo of 'SNL' UK cast
Source: @Sky TV/YOUTUBE

Insiders think 'Saturday Night Live' UK will struggle to connect with audiences.

March 19 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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RadarOnline.com can reveal Saturday Night Live UK bosses are being warned the show's "morbidly unfunny, woke drivel" and distinctly American style of "zany" humor will fail to land with British audiences – and kill the program off after a handful of episodes.

The six-part Sky Original series will premiere live from London on March 21, bringing the long-running U.S. format created by Lorne Michaels to U.K. screens for the first time.

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Photo of 'Saturday Night Live UK'
Source: @Sky TV/YOUTUBE

Sky announced a six-part British version of the long-running U.S. series.

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Each 75-minute episode will air weekly on Sky and NOW TV, featuring a rotating celebrity host and musical guest alongside a new British cast including Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, and Emma Sidi.

The opening episode will be hosted by Tina Fey, with Wet Leg performing, followed by Jamie Dornan with Wolf Alice on March 28 and actor Riz Ahmed with Kasabian on April 4. Despite early excitement online, bookmakers have already placed odds of 1-2 on the show being canceled after a single season.

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Source: @Sky TV/YOUTUBE

Lorne Michaels has brought the famous live format to the United Kingdom for the first time.

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Industry Doubts Over UK Audience Appeal

Photo of Tina Fey
Source: @Sky TV/YOUTUBE

The premiere features Tina Fey as the host and Wet Leg as the musical guest.

A TV industry insider said, "By the time the first hosts were announced, there was already a noticeable divide in how people were reacting to the concept. While some welcomed it, there was a growing sense of skepticism about whether this format could really translate in Britain.

"There is a real feeling among British television executives that audiences here in the U.K. will find it impossible to stomach the self-indulgent, woke tone that has taken over the U.S. version of the show."

The source added: "There, it seems the cast think anything they do or say is hilarious – even though millions of American viewers are also being turned off by their smug, self-congratulatory sketches, which just are not funny.

"British comedy sensibilities are very different compared to the American approach, and U.K. audiences are frankly more discerning and expect a lot better."

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'Doomed for Failure'

Photo of Emma Sidi and Hammed Animashaun
Source: @Sky TV/YOUTUBE

The new cast includes British comedy talents Hammed Animashaun and Emma Sidi.

Another source was more blunt in their assessment.

"There is a strong view within the industry that this is doomed for failure before it even gets going," the insider noted. "The concern is that what works in the U.S. doesn't necessarily travel, especially when it comes to comedy styles that rely on a very different cultural rhythm.

"SNL has become morbidly unfunny, woke drivel, and that stuff won't fly in Britain."

A third insider pointed specifically to the humor itself as a sticking point.

The insider said: "Saturday Night Live's brand of weird, so-called 'zany' U.S. humor has never really translated well in Britain, and there is a belief it will struggle to cross the pond.

"British audiences tend to favor irony, subtlety, and a certain level of sophistication, and that's not what this format delivers. There's a concern that it could feel loud and forced rather than sharp and observational, which is what U.K. viewers are more accustomed to."

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Legacy Of 'SNL' And Ambitious UK Adaptation

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Photo of 'SNL' US cast
Source: @Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE

The show aims to replicate the unpredictable energy of the original NBC program.

Saturday Night Live has aired on NBC since 1975, producing more than 1,000 episodes across 51 seasons and launching the careers of numerous comedians. The U.K. version aims to replicate its live, unpredictable energy while adapting it for a British audience.

Lead producer James Longman said: "The U.K. is absolutely packed with incredible comedy talent right now, and this cast represents the freshest voices we have; they're bold, exciting, and of course, incredibly funny."

He added, "The chemistry between them is something special, and we can't wait to share this funny group of people with the world."

Phil Edgar-Jones, executive director of Unscripted Originals at Sky, said: "We all need a laugh like never before, so we're beyond excited to bring Saturday Night Live to the U.K., only 50 short years after it first launched in the U.S."

He notd: "The show's long-standing legacy of discovering and nurturing outstanding comedy talent speaks for itself, and this U.K. version will build on that legacy with the support of Lorne Michaels, a brilliant local production team, and an exciting new generation of voices."

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