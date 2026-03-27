EXCLUSIVE: Inside Meghan Markle's Close Bond With Hunky Mystery Man — And How She's 'Set to Flee Harry for Australia'

"Harry is already a bit insecure about his relationship with Meghan because she’s a fierce, dominant powerhouse, and Harry, for lack of a better term, is whipped!" a royal insider dished.

The source added, "I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s intimidated or jealous of the other men in Meghan’s life."

Anderson has been seen in numerous videos at the couple's Montecito, California, home and has taken part in intimate family events, such as when Harry and Markle carved pumpkins with their children in October 2025. He was joined by their son Archie, 6, as if he were a member of the clan in a Halloween video the former Netflix star shared.

The Canadian native also joined Markle on her trip to Paris Fashion Week earlier in October 2025, where the duo sat front row at the Balenciaga show.