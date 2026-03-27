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EXCLUSIVE: Inside Meghan Markle's Close Bond With Hunky Mystery Man — And How She's 'Set to Flee Harry for Australia'

Photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Markus Anderson
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is tired of the 'third wheel' in his marriage to Meghan Markle, according to sources.

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March 27 2026, Published 7:35 p.m. ET

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From the moment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first got together, there’s been another man looming in the background, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the situation has been quietly driving the "insecure" red-headed royal up the wall.

Markle, 44, had been best friends with Markus Anderson, the former global membership director at the private members' club Soho House, since before she met Harry, 41, and the two are thick as thieves to this day, much to the prince's chagrin.

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Markus Anderson Was Close With Meghan Markle Before She Met Prince Harry

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Photo of Meghan Markle, Markus Anderson
Source: MEGA

Markus Anderson joined Markle and her mom, Doria Ragland, at the 2017 Invictus Games.

"Harry is already a bit insecure about his relationship with Meghan because she’s a fierce, dominant powerhouse, and Harry, for lack of a better term, is whipped!" a royal insider dished.

The source added, "I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s intimidated or jealous of the other men in Meghan’s life."

Anderson has been seen in numerous videos at the couple's Montecito, California, home and has taken part in intimate family events, such as when Harry and Markle carved pumpkins with their children in October 2025. He was joined by their son Archie, 6, as if he were a member of the clan in a Halloween video the former Netflix star shared.

The Canadian native also joined Markle on her trip to Paris Fashion Week earlier in October 2025, where the duo sat front row at the Balenciaga show.

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Prince Harry 'Doesn't Much Care for' Markus Anderson

Photo of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Anderson has been 'hovering around' Prince Harry and Markle's marriage.

Now that Netflix is "done" with Harry and Markle, Anderson was the one who swooped in with a new business opportunity for his bestie.

The networking pro connected the former Suits actress with his Aussie pal, talent manager Gemma O'Neill, and the pair are collaborating on an upcoming luxury "wellness retreat" in Sydney, Australia.

O'Neill even said Anderson texted her from Harry and Markle's home in late 2025, asking if she'd be interested in any business ventures with the With Love, Meghan star.

That level of closeness has the Duke of Sussex fuming, as "Harry doesn’t much care for Markus, who’s been hovering around the marriage for a very long time now," the insider claimed.

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Markus Anderson Helped Facilitate Meghan Markle's Aussie Retreat

Photo of Meghan Markle,
Source: MEGA

Anderson introduced Markle to the Australian retreat's organizer.

"As much as he respects Meghan’s right to choose her friends, this guy has way too much of an influence over her in Harry’s view. So, the fact that Markus was behind this latest [Australian] move only makes him more of a pain," the source said.

Markle's much-mocked Her Best Friends retreat at a mid-level Sydney hotel has the Diva Duchess asking $1,930 for basic tickets while VIP seats to her Q&A run $2,288. It also includes a "group table photo" with Markle, who has been prominently billed as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in all of the promotional material,

That came despite her and Harry promising the late Queen Elizabeth II that they would not use their titles for commercial money-making ventures when the duo quit the royal family in 2020.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Marriage 'Is on Shaky Ground'

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Photo of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry wants back into royal life while Markle loves being a celebrity.

Insiders say Markle's Aussie retreat cash grab is yet another way she's been interfering with Harry's attempts to get back into the good graces of his estranged family members in the U.K.

"He thinks Meghan’s damaging her reputation as well as his, because they’re so closely intertwined in terms of public perception," the source revealed about Markle's latest venture, which has been widely mocked as such a massive rock bottom from her previous royal life.

The spy added, "Their marriage is already on shaky ground, no matter how much they try to deny it or paper over the cracks with constant PDAs and mushy social media videos. At the end of the day, they’re two very different people with clashing perspectives, especially when it comes to their image and how they carry themselves."

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