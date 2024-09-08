Shocking Revelation: Dakota Johnson 'Basically' Overdosed on Caffeine After Chugging Celsius Because She Didn't Know It Was an Energy Drink

Dakota Johnson dropped a shocking bombshell — about how addicted she was to Celsius.

In a video seen by RadarOnline.com, the famous offspring, 34, admitted she nearly "overdosed" on the energy drink after she failed to realize it was packed with caffeine.

"I discovered Celsius on [the first day] of filming the short and I didn’t know that it was Red Bull," she told Variety about how she was quenching her thirst while shooting the movie Loser Baby.