Shocking Revelation: Dakota Johnson 'Basically' Overdosed on Caffeine After Chugging Celsius Because She Didn't Know It Was an Energy Drink

Photo of Dakota Johnson.
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson revealed she nearly overdosed on Celsius.

By:

Sept. 8 2024, Published 6:24 p.m. ET

Dakota Johnson dropped a shocking bombshell — about how addicted she was to Celsius.

In a video seen by RadarOnline.com, the famous offspring, 34, admitted she nearly "overdosed" on the energy drink after she failed to realize it was packed with caffeine.

"I discovered Celsius on [the first day] of filming the short and I didn’t know that it was Red Bull," she told Variety about how she was quenching her thirst while shooting the movie Loser Baby.

Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson made a shocking admission about her obsession with Celsius.
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson made a shocking admission about her obsession with Celsius.

Johnson, who directed the project, said she “thought it was just vitamins” and considered it a “natural drink” filled with “B12 and vitamin A" to keep her healthy during movie shoot.

She added, "I was like, ‘I'm so inspired. I'm awake all night long… I’m not sleeping because I’m just thinking about'— and it was because I was having like two Celsius a day. I didn't realize that I was basically overdosing on caffeine."

When the Madame Web actress asked a costume designer on set about Celsius, which contains 200 milligrams of caffeine per can, she got a rude awakening.

Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson thought Celsius was just filled with vitamins.
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson thought Celsius was just filled with vitamins.

Johnson explained, "That was really upsetting. Yeah, it was. But now I know that in dire straits, there’s Celsius. And I’m looking for an endorsement, [because] I’m your girl. Night shoots, they work really well.”

When she's not pulling all-nighters at work, the brunette beauty has been focused on her relationship with longtime boyfriend Chris Martin. The power couple were the subject of split rumors earlier this summer. Although they were debunked by their reps, insiders say Johnson and the Coldplay singer have taken time apart in the past.

"Sure, they've had issues and taken breaks in the past, but things are great now," a source claimed. "They both love their careers. They are balancing things the best they can."

Source: MEGA

Celsius has 200 milligrams of caffeine per can.
Source: MEGA

Celsius has 200 milligrams of caffeine per can.

"Their relationship works because they are both very independent and actually have lives outside of their relationship too," an insider added. "It's like every time they are not spotted together for a while, there are breakup rumors."

The two have kept their romance largely out of the public eye. However, they supposedly took their love tot the next level privately by getting engaged at some point during their relationship, which began in 2017.

"He’s able to lift her spirits with his humor and wisdom. He’s a very sensitive guy. When she’s feeling down, she can count on him being there. They talk things out," a separate source spilled. "He’ll even go to therapy with her if she wants. He cares that much."

Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been together since 2017.
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been together since 2017.

Johnson hasn't been too shy to gush over her man. While giving a speech at the 2023 Hope for Depression Research Foundation luncheon she said, "A few weeks ago, I was having a low day. And my partner said to me, 'Are you really struggling?' and I said 'No?'"

"And he said, 'Baby, you are wearing a Cats T-shirt.' As in Cats the music," she continued. "So it turns out, I really was struggling. But that moment lifted me up and pulled me out of it."

