Shocking Revelation: Dakota Johnson 'Basically' Overdosed on Caffeine After Chugging Celsius Because She Didn't Know It Was an Energy Drink
Dakota Johnson dropped a shocking bombshell — about how addicted she was to Celsius.
In a video seen by RadarOnline.com, the famous offspring, 34, admitted she nearly "overdosed" on the energy drink after she failed to realize it was packed with caffeine.
"I discovered Celsius on [the first day] of filming the short and I didn’t know that it was Red Bull," she told Variety about how she was quenching her thirst while shooting the movie Loser Baby.
Johnson, who directed the project, said she “thought it was just vitamins” and considered it a “natural drink” filled with “B12 and vitamin A" to keep her healthy during movie shoot.
She added, "I was like, ‘I'm so inspired. I'm awake all night long… I’m not sleeping because I’m just thinking about'— and it was because I was having like two Celsius a day. I didn't realize that I was basically overdosing on caffeine."
When the Madame Web actress asked a costume designer on set about Celsius, which contains 200 milligrams of caffeine per can, she got a rude awakening.
Johnson explained, "That was really upsetting. Yeah, it was. But now I know that in dire straits, there’s Celsius. And I’m looking for an endorsement, [because] I’m your girl. Night shoots, they work really well.”
When she's not pulling all-nighters at work, the brunette beauty has been focused on her relationship with longtime boyfriend Chris Martin. The power couple were the subject of split rumors earlier this summer. Although they were debunked by their reps, insiders say Johnson and the Coldplay singer have taken time apart in the past.
"Sure, they've had issues and taken breaks in the past, but things are great now," a source claimed. "They both love their careers. They are balancing things the best they can."
- Protective Pop Don Johnson Fuming After Russell Crowe Bashed Dakota's Reaction to Her Movie Flop: 'No One Insults' My Daughter
- Dakota & Chris Summer Wedding Drama: She's 'Gotten Cold Feet' and Said to be 'Still NOT SURE About Marriage'
- Chris Martin Hopes Summer Wedding Will Cheer Up Dakota Johnson After 'Madame Web' Flop: Report
"Their relationship works because they are both very independent and actually have lives outside of their relationship too," an insider added. "It's like every time they are not spotted together for a while, there are breakup rumors."
The two have kept their romance largely out of the public eye. However, they supposedly took their love tot the next level privately by getting engaged at some point during their relationship, which began in 2017.
"He’s able to lift her spirits with his humor and wisdom. He’s a very sensitive guy. When she’s feeling down, she can count on him being there. They talk things out," a separate source spilled. "He’ll even go to therapy with her if she wants. He cares that much."
Johnson hasn't been too shy to gush over her man. While giving a speech at the 2023 Hope for Depression Research Foundation luncheon she said, "A few weeks ago, I was having a low day. And my partner said to me, 'Are you really struggling?' and I said 'No?'"
"And he said, 'Baby, you are wearing a Cats T-shirt.' As in Cats the music," she continued. "So it turns out, I really was struggling. But that moment lifted me up and pulled me out of it."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.