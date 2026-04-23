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Home > News > Nick Reiner

D4vd Moved to Same Prison as Nick Reiner While Awaiting Trial for Murder of 14-Year-Old Celeste Rivas Hernandez

picture of D4vd and Nick reiner
Source: MEGA

D4vd has been moved to the same prison as Nick Reiner as he awaits trial for murder.

April 23 2026, Published 7:24 a.m. ET

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D4vd has been moved to the same prison as Nick Reiner as he awaits trial for murder, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The singer, 21, was transferred to the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles after being arrested last Thursday, months after Celeste Rivas Hernandez's remains were found in the trunk of a Tesla that had been impounded at a Hollywood tow yard which police say was registered to his Texas address.

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Locked Up With Reiner

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picture of D4vd

D4vd was moved to the same prison as Reiner on Wednesday.

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On Monday, D4vd’s counsel entered not guilty pleas to charges of first-degree murder, lewd and lascivious acts with a person under 14 and mutilating a body.

That night, D4vd — real name David Anthony Burke — was transferred to Los Angeles County Men's Central Jail and kept separated from the general inmate population owing to the high-profile nature of the case, according to TMZ.

He was then moved across the street to the Twin Towers jail at 5pm on Wednesday and his hearing is slated to take place Thursday, one year to the day after the last time Rivas Hernandez was seen alive.

Past inmates at Twin Towers have included Harvey Weinstein, Robert Durst and Danny Masterson, as well as Michael Jackson's doctor Conrad Murray and such well-known names as Paris Hilton and Jackass star Steve-O.

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Gruesome Autopsy Results

Image of Celeste Rivas Hernandez's body was discovered at a tow yard after a foul odor emanated from a Tesla registered to D4vd.
Source: GoFundMe

Celeste Rivas Hernandez's body was discovered at a tow yard after a foul odor emanated from a Tesla registered to D4vd.

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D4vd’s transfer there comes after the Los Angeles coroner released findings that Rivas Hernandez was stabbed to death and then dismembered.

Rivas Hernandez sustained knife wounds to her liver and her chest, an autopsy report revealed.

Prosecutors allege D4vd killed the teen in April 2025 after she threatened to expose an alleged sexual relationship between them – a claim central to the state’s case.

D4vd is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, April 23, for a preliminary hearing, where prosecutors are expected to begin laying out key evidence in the case.

If convicted, he could face life in prison without the possibility of parole or potentially the death penalty due to child abuse allegations tied to the charges.

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Abandoned By Siblings

picture of Nick reiner, Jake reiner and romy reiner
Source: MEGA

Jake and Romy Reiner want no contact with Nick following the deaths of Rob and Michele.

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Reiner is being held at Twin Towers for allegedly murdering his parents.

Nick, 32, pleaded not guilty on Feb. 23 in Los Angeles Superior Court to two counts of first-degree murder of beloved director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, on Dec. 14.

He's been held without bail since being arrested shortly after the killings.

RadarOnline.com recently told how his siblings have abandoned him – and are refusing to pay for his defense.

According to sources, Romy, 28, and Jake Reiner, 34, have no plans to foot the bill for a private criminal defense attorney for their brother.

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Nick Reiner's tell-all has revealed the 'parent killer' is ready to spill secrets after being abandoned by family.
Source: MEGA

Nick could face the death penalty for the alleged murders of his parents.

Nick's defense is Nick's defense. They're not involved," reveals an insider close to them.

Nick's next court date is April 29. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

While behind bars, Nick has reportedly been acting "almost childlike" and is "not competent to stand trial right now."

According to TMZ producer Harvey Levin, the killings of Rob – famed for directing The Princess Bride and When Harry Met Sally – and his wife were "incredibly brutal."

"We know people in the medical examiner's office who were traumatized by the pictures," Levin said.

The slayings had "all the markings of a meth murder," and Nick had been using the drugat the time, he claimed.

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