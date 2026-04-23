D4vd Moved to Same Prison as Nick Reiner While Awaiting Trial for Murder of 14-Year-Old Celeste Rivas Hernandez

On Monday, D4vd’s counsel entered not guilty pleas to charges of first-degree murder, lewd and lascivious acts with a person under 14 and mutilating a body.

That night, D4vd — real name David Anthony Burke — was transferred to Los Angeles County Men's Central Jail and kept separated from the general inmate population owing to the high-profile nature of the case, according to TMZ.

He was then moved across the street to the Twin Towers jail at 5pm on Wednesday and his hearing is slated to take place Thursday, one year to the day after the last time Rivas Hernandez was seen alive.

Past inmates at Twin Towers have included Harvey Weinstein, Robert Durst and Danny Masterson, as well as Michael Jackson's doctor Conrad Murray and such well-known names as Paris Hilton and Jackass star Steve-O.