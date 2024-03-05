Objective News? CNN ‘Data Reporter’ Fumes at Trump’s Lead Over Biden, Declares Ex-President ‘Committed Serious Federal Crimes’
A CNN senior data reporter was left fuming this week after several new polls found Donald Trump ahead of President Joe Biden in the race for the 2024 White House, RadarOnline.com can report.
The network’s Harry Entin expressed his astonishment regarding Trump’s surprising lead over Biden on Monday during an appearance on CNN NewsNight with host Abby Phillip.
Entin shared four new polls that each found the embattled ex-president ahead of the current commander-in-chief – including a New York Times poll that found Trump ahead of Biden by 4 points and a new CBS News poll that also found Trump ahead of Biden by 4 points.
Two additional new polls – one by Fox News and another by the Wall Street Journal – both found the 45th president leading his successor by 2 points in the race for the 2024 White House.
Entin acknowledged that the four new polls were “really, really, really bad” for President Biden during his appearance on CNN NewsNight with Phillip on Monday.
“Really, really, really bad,” the data reporter explained. “There were four polls – four polls – that came out over the weekend, and you’ll notice there is a lot of red on this screen.”
Entin then focused on the new New York Times poll that found that Trump remains ahead of Biden even though a majority of voters – both Republican and Democrat alike – believe Trump “committed serious federal crimes.”
“Now, I’d like to dig a little bit deeper into the polling data. And this to me sort of says it all,” the CNN data reporter said. “Has Trump committed serious federal crimes?”
“A majority. A majority of likely voters say yes, he did! Yet, he’s still ahead!” Entin continued. “How is that possible?”
“Because look at 2024 Trump supporters,” the CNN reporter fumed. “It turns out 18% of them say that Trump has actually committed serious federal crimes. And yet they’re still voting for him!”
“When it’s numbers like this, I just wonder, what the heck are you going to do if you’re Joe Biden?”
As for Abby Phillip, she was left nearly speechless by the fact Trump remains ahead of Biden in the race for the 2024 White House.
"It is stunning,” Phillip responded after Entin broke down the numbers.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump remains ahead of Biden even despite the several criminal indictments against him.
The embattled ex-president remains on trial in New York for allegedly falsifying business records. He is also on trial in federal court in Florida for retaining government documents after leaving office.
Meanwhile, Trump is also on trial in federal court in Washington, D.C. for trying to subvert the results of the 2020 election, as well as in Georgia for attempting to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that Trump currently cannot be removed from a state’s primary or general election ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment – also known as the Insurrection Clause.