WATCH: CNN Hosts Mock Donald Trump After Ex-Prez's Net Worth Drops by $1 Billion After Truth Social Stock Stumbles

Last week, the newly merged Trump Media and Technology (DJT) began trading on the NASDAQ stock exchange. While the ex-president's Truth Social initially saw major gains, the stock quickly plummeted after financial disclosures revealed major losses for the social platform in 2023.

During Tuesday's CNN This Morning, the hosts got a good laugh at Trump's expense when they opened the discussion on his stock exchange woes with a clip from The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.