UFC Legend Chuck Liddell Accuses Estranged Wife of Holding His Property ‘Hostage,’ Leaking Information to Press in Divorce War
Chuck Liddell demanded his estranged wife Heidi be sanctioned for refusing to turn over access to his business website — and claimed it was another example of alleged harassment on his ex's part.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the UFC legend accused Heidi of holding his website “chuckliddell.com” hostage.
Chuck said Heidi made a “baseless” claim that the website was created for their son. The fighter said the website was created prior to the exes having a relationship and years before the parties’ son was born.
He said the website in question solely depicts his career accomplishments and a merchandise store associated with his company.
Chuck said Heidi has prevented him from utilizing his website to conduct business and make income.
“It is evident [Heidi’s] preposterous claims and refusal to give up [Chuck’s] business website are engendered to harass [Chuck], cause financial harm to [Chuck], and increase the cost of litigation. As such, [Heidi] respectfully requests this Court order $5,000 in sanctions
In addition, Chuck accused Heidi of leaking information from a custody evaluation to the media. He claimed 5 days after the report was completed, the contents of it were published in news outlets.
He said that, “None of the articles included any negative commentary about [Heidi] or Dr. Norris findings about [Heidi]. Specifically, the articles regurgitated [Heidi’s] false allegation that [Chuck] has a traumatic brain injury impairing his cognitive abilities”
Chuck’s lawyer said, “It is evident from the contents of the articles that [Chuck] did not disseminate the report. In fact, the articles negatively impacted [Chuck’s] reputation and caused financial harm by interfering with his ability to gain employment.”
He added, “The only additional individuals with access to the custody evaluation report were Respondent and her counsel.” Chuck asked that Heidi be sanctioned for the alleged leak. He argued that $100k should be deducted from Heidi’s half of the community division of assets.
Heidi has yet to respond to the claims in court. The drama comes only weeks after the exes reached a temporary custody and support deal.
In 2021, Chuck filed for divorce from Heidi after 10 years of marriage. The two split days after Chuck was arrested after cops showed up at the couple’s home for a domestic disturbance.
Chuck denied he touched Heidi but said he agreed to go to jail to prevent his then-wife from having to be locked up. No criminal charges were ever brought over the incident.
As we first reported, Chuck recently demanded Heidi be found in contempt of court for allegedly refusing to let him see their children on his birthday. Heidi denied the claims. A trial has been set on the matter.