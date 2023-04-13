Chuck Liddell’s Estranged Wife Accuses UFC Legend Of Paying For His New GF’s Condo In Spousal Support Battle

Chuck Liddell’s estranged wife Heidi said the ex-UFC star has been living lavishly and supporting his new girlfriend — while she struggles to stay afloat, RadarOnline.com has learned. Heidi filed a bombshell declaration as part of her divorce was with Chuck. In the filing, obtained by RadarOnline.com, she demanded $16k per month in child and spousal support.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Chuck filed for divorce from Heidi in October 2021. The two were married for 10 years and share two kids. The split came after an altercation between the two at their home in Hidden Hills, Cali. Cops arrived at the home for a domestic dispute. Law enforcement sources said they observed red marks on Chuck and no visible injuries to Heidi.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Chuck claimed he agreed to be arrested to avoid Heidi from having to go to jail. The two reached a joint custody agreement but have yet to finalize other issues. Now, Heidi said she needs Chuck to cough up monthly support for her bills. In addition, she demanded primary custody of their 2 kids. She claimed Chuck is “frequently out of town; unavailable to exercise his custodial time with the minor children” and “unable to fully care for the minor children without the assistance of others.”

Article continues below advertisement

Further, Heidi asked the court to order Chuck to submit to random drug testing. In her declaration, she said, “I contributed to Chuck’s post-fighting career and branding through my work efforts during our 10-year marriage. I believe Chuck continues to benefit, in part, due to my work efforts. He continues to make appearances and endorsements. Chuck receives cash for signings and other appearances at cannabis clubs and adult venues or parties, which are age-inappropriate for our children to attend.”

Source: @chuckliddell/instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi accused Chuck of not being forthcoming about his income since their separation. She believes he pulls in around $41k per month. “Chuck has falsely insisted he was struggling financially,” she said.

Source: @chuckliddell/instagram

“I also believe Chuck is paying the mortgage on his girlfriend’s out-of-state condo, insurance payments she owes, and other support for her and her adult daughters, while paying no support to me. Chuck has also paid for extremely expensive parties and gifts for our children seeking to curry their favor," her motion read. Chuck has yet to respond. The judge has yet to rule.