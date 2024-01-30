Chuck Liddell's Estranged Wife Denies Refusing UFC Legend Time With Kids On His Birthday, Fighting Contempt Charge

Chuck Liddell’s estranged wife Heidi fired back at claims she violated their custody agreement and refused to let their two kids see him on his birthday. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Heidi asked that the children be interviewed by a court-appointed lawyer about the incident in question.

Last month, Chuck asked the court to find his ex in contempt of court. He said Heidi didn’t let him have custody on his December 17 birthday. Chuck claimed he showed up at Heidi’s home to pick up the kids. He said Heidi drove out of the garage with the kids in the car.

“There is no justification or excuse [Heidi] has for refusing and/or denying [Chuck] his custodial time with the minor children on his birthday,” Chuck’s lawyer wrote. In her new motion, Heidi denied the accusations. She labeled Chuck’s recent motion “unwarranted and ill-conceived.” Heidi said Chuck spoke to both of his children the day before and on the day at issue. She claimed Chuck told his daughter that he was going to try to fly back from Vegas to see her, “at her competition showcase that started at 3 pm on the day of his birthday but he appeared unsure as to whether he would make it back.”

Heidi said their daughter had “an important cheer event” on the day in question. She said Chuck showed up at her home and “blocked her car from leaving the driveway.” She said their son said he wanted to go to the event with his mom and not Chuck.

“[Chuck] came up to [Heidi’s] car, with her window open. The son was in [Heidi’s] car but refused to get out to go with his father,” the motion read. Heidi said Chuck showed up to the cheer event but left before it was over and didn’t take the kids with him, which she interrupted as him “voluntarily relinquishing his custody time that day.” Heidi said the children should be allowed to explain to the court what happened. She entered a plea of not guilty to the contempt accusation.

The accusation came only weeks after Chuck and Heidi dropped their custody war and reached a temporary deal while they continued to work on a divorce settlement. Both had demanded primary custody of their kids and accused the other of attempting to interfere with their relationship with the children.

Per their temporary deal, Chuck agreed to pay his ex $2,104 per month in child support and another $2,689 in spousal support. Heidi will be allowed to pull another $2k out of a joint bank account but the additional funds could be deducted from any amount Chuck is ordered to owe in the future.

Chuck filed for divorce from Heidi in 2021 after 10 years of marriage. The split came days after Chuck was released from jail following an argument with Heidi at their home. Police were called to the home. Chuck said despite Heidi not having any injuries, he agreed to go to jail to avoid Heidi being locked up. No criminal charges were ever brought against Chuck or Heidi over the incident.