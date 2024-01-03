Your tip
Chuck Liddell Asks Divorce Judge to Declare Him Legally Single, UFC Legend Wants Ability to Remarry

chuck liddell heidi northcutt pp
Jan. 3 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Chuck Liddell is tired of being legally married to his estranged wife Heidi — and the UFC legend asked a judge to sign off on their marriage being over ASAP.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Chuck said he is in the middle of negotiating a divorce settlement with Heidi.

chuck lidell heidi northcutt
Last month, the exes hashed out a temporary support agreement where Chuck agreed to pay Heidi $4,793 per month, and she would receive another $2,200 from a joint account.

The duo agreed to share joint custody of their 2 children — months after both asked the court to strip the other of custody.

ufc legend chuck liddell accuses ex wife heidi contempt violating custody deal children refused to let him see on birthday divorce agreement
A couple of weeks later, Chuck accused Heidi of violating their agreement when she refused to let him see the children on his birthday. He demanded she be found in contempt of court. A hearing has been set for next month.

Now, in his new motion, Chuck asked that the judge sign off on the parties being declared legally single.

The UFC fighter said he was, “requests that the dissolution of the marriage not be further postponed while financial issues are still being litigated."

His lawyer added, "Reconciliation between [Chuck] and [Heidi] is not possible, making it in the parties' best interests to dissolve the marriage without delay. By dissolving the marriage without delay, the parties' characterization of post separation acquisitions would not be complicated. Furthermore, [Chuck] would like to be free to remain or to alleviate "emotional strain and pressure." [Chuck] would also like to be free of the marital bond to remarry."

chuck liddell custody child support deal ex wife heidi court agreement
Chuck said the other issues including support, property division, and attorney fees, will require a lengthy trial.

A hearing on those issues isn't scheduled for another four months, which Chuck said is too long to still be married to Heidi. A judge has yet to rule.

chuck liddell custody child support deal ex wife heidi court agreement
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in 2021, Chuck filed for divorce from Heidi after 10 years of marriage. His petition was filed only days after police were called to the couple’s home over an alleged argument.

At the scene, Chuck was arrested.

Following his release from jail, Chuck claimed he volunteered to be taken to jail to avoid Heidi having to be locked up. Neither party was ever charged over the incident.

