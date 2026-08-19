EXCLUSIVE: Cher Was Allegedly Bankrolling Son Elijah Before Daughter-in-Law Accused Singer of Using Money and Influence Against Her

Marieangela told the court her husband had received money through several channels throughout their marriage, including distributions from trusts connected to his late father, Gregg Allman's estate, income from the family's music and merchandising business, and royalties from his own career.

But tucked among those claims was a direct reference to his famous mother. Marieangela alleged Elijah also received "financial support directly from his Mother" that helped support their marital lifestyle.

She further claimed some income arrived in rounded monthly checks, including payments of $10,000 per source, which she argued suggested structured financial arrangements and potentially additional money that had not been disclosed.