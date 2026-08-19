EXCLUSIVE: Cher Was Allegedly Bankrolling Son Elijah Before Daughter-in-Law Accused Singer of Using Money and Influence Against Her
Aug. 19 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Cher's daughter-in-law claimed the superstar financially supported her troubled son, Elijah Blue Allman, during their marriage – more than a year before launching explosive new allegations that the singer used her wealth and influence against the couple, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Marieangela King Allman made the money claim in a June 2025 court filing obtained by Radar, as part of her bitter financial battle with Elijah.
Follow the Money
Marieangela told the court her husband had received money through several channels throughout their marriage, including distributions from trusts connected to his late father, Gregg Allman's estate, income from the family's music and merchandising business, and royalties from his own career.
But tucked among those claims was a direct reference to his famous mother. Marieangela alleged Elijah also received "financial support directly from his Mother" that helped support their marital lifestyle.
She further claimed some income arrived in rounded monthly checks, including payments of $10,000 per source, which she argued suggested structured financial arrangements and potentially additional money that had not been disclosed.
Battle Over Elijah Blue Allman Escalates
Marieangela asked the court to order Elijah to provide a complete accounting of his income and support, including distributions from trusts, royalties, and Allman Brothers-affiliated businesses. She also sought a neutral forensic accountant to trace the funds.
TMZ reported Marieangela is now challenging efforts to place Elijah's affairs under a conservatorship, accusing Cher and her representatives of shutting her out of decisions surrounding her husband's treatment.
According to the outlet, Marieangela further claims Cher used her considerable fame, money, and influence to sway medical professionals involved in Elijah's care and interfere with the couple’s relationship.
A Very Different Picture
Cher, however, has painted a starkly different picture.
Cher has previously argued Elijah needs protection because he struggles with substance abuse, mental health, and finances. As Radar reported in April, the iconic hitmaker sought to have professional fiduciary Jason Rubin appointed temporary conservator of her son's estate, alleging his condition had significantly deteriorated. A judge later denied the emergency request without prejudice.
Cher has also accused Marieangela of interfering with Elijah's recovery, allegations she has disputed.
Cher Fights Back
More recently, Elijah claimed he was living largely on approximately $10,000 per month from the trust after regular financial support from Cher allegedly stopped.
Back in her June 2025 filing, Marieangela claimed she lacked access to the couple's assets and asked for $6,500 per month in temporary spousal support and $10,000 toward her attorney's fees.
Now, the old financial allegations provide fresh context as Marieangela and her world-famous mother-in-law once again square off over who should have a say in Elijah's future.