Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Elijah Blue Allman
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Cher Was Allegedly Bankrolling Son Elijah Before Daughter-in-Law Accused Singer of Using Money and Influence Against Her

Marieangela King Allman, Cher
Source: MEGA

Marieangela King Allman is escalating her war with Cher, accusing the music icon of using her wealth and influence in the fight over Elijah Blue Allman.

Aug. 19 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Cher's daughter-in-law claimed the superstar financially supported her troubled son, Elijah Blue Allman, during their marriage – more than a year before launching explosive new allegations that the singer used her wealth and influence against the couple, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Marieangela King Allman made the money claim in a June 2025 court filing obtained by Radar, as part of her bitter financial battle with Elijah.

Article continues below advertisement

Follow the Money

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Elijah Blue Allman, Cher
Source: MEGA

Cher's financial support of son, Elijah Blue Allman, was specifically raised by his wife.

Article continues below advertisement

Marieangela told the court her husband had received money through several channels throughout their marriage, including distributions from trusts connected to his late father, Gregg Allman's estate, income from the family's music and merchandising business, and royalties from his own career.

But tucked among those claims was a direct reference to his famous mother. Marieangela alleged Elijah also received "financial support directly from his Mother" that helped support their marital lifestyle.

She further claimed some income arrived in rounded monthly checks, including payments of $10,000 per source, which she argued suggested structured financial arrangements and potentially additional money that had not been disclosed.

Article continues below advertisement

Battle Over Elijah Blue Allman Escalates

Marieangela King Allman, Elijah Blue Allman
Source: @MARIEANGELAKING/INSTAGRAM

Marieangela King Allman claims Cher and her representatives have shut her out of decisions surrounding her husband, Elijah.

Article continues below advertisement

Marieangela asked the court to order Elijah to provide a complete accounting of his income and support, including distributions from trusts, royalties, and Allman Brothers-affiliated businesses. She also sought a neutral forensic accountant to trace the funds.

TMZ reported Marieangela is now challenging efforts to place Elijah's affairs under a conservatorship, accusing Cher and her representatives of shutting her out of decisions surrounding her husband's treatment.

According to the outlet, Marieangela further claims Cher used her considerable fame, money, and influence to sway medical professionals involved in Elijah's care and interfere with the couple’s relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

A Very Different Picture

Marieangela King Allman, Elijah Blue Allman
Source: @MARIEANGELAKING/INSTAGRAM

Marieangela King Allman has pushed back on Cher’s claims about Elijah’s recovery.

Article continues below advertisement

Cher, however, has painted a starkly different picture.

Cher has previously argued Elijah needs protection because he struggles with substance abuse, mental health, and finances. As Radar reported in April, the iconic hitmaker sought to have professional fiduciary Jason Rubin appointed temporary conservator of her son's estate, alleging his condition had significantly deteriorated. A judge later denied the emergency request without prejudice.

Cher has also accused Marieangela of interfering with Elijah's recovery, allegations she has disputed.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Hillary Clinton has reportedly made funeral plans for Bill, according to insiders.

EXCLUSIVE: Hillary Clinton 'Planning' Husband Bill's Funeral Amid Health Concerns — As Ex-Prez Made Changes to $120Million Will, Sources Claim

Donald Trump,U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty

EXCLUSIVE: Trump Kennedy Center War Explodes as Prez's Name 'Damaged' Historic Marble, According to Lawsuit

Article continues below advertisement

Cher Fights Back

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Cher
Source: MEGA

Cher has maintained her son needs protection amid his struggles with substance abuse, mental health and finances.

More recently, Elijah claimed he was living largely on approximately $10,000 per month from the trust after regular financial support from Cher allegedly stopped.

Back in her June 2025 filing, Marieangela claimed she lacked access to the couple's assets and asked for $6,500 per month in temporary spousal support and $10,000 toward her attorney's fees.

Now, the old financial allegations provide fresh context as Marieangela and her world-famous mother-in-law once again square off over who should have a say in Elijah's future.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.