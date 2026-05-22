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Home > Exclusives > Elijah Blue Allman
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EXCLUSIVE: Spiraling Elijah Blue Allman is Really Rolling in Dough — Ex of Cher's Troubled Son Produces Evidence He's Collected Fact Checks

elijah blue allman and cher
Source: mega

Elijah Blue Allman has been facing claims he hid his fortune amid concerns over his troubled personal life.

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May 22 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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The whopping $10,000 each month that Cher's troubled son, Elijah Blue Allman, pockets from the trust set up by his rock legend dad sustains the drug-fueled lifestyle that landed him in a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital and facing multiple criminal charges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The trust fund sire of the late Gregg Allman has already collected close to $1million in addition to several generous six-figure distribution payments between 2017 and 2022, according to court records filed by his estranged wife, Marieangela King, in her ongoing fight to collect $6,500 a month in temporary court-ordered spousal support.

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Cher’s Son Faces Legal Crisis

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Cher claimed Elijah Blue Allman's worsening drug dependency and financial troubles prompted her failed conservatorship petition.
Source: MEGA

Cher claimed Elijah Blue Allman's worsening drug dependency and financial troubles prompted her failed conservatorship petition.

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Elijah's legal team sought to delay the payments pending a failed petition by Cher to place her son into a legal conservatorship following a bizarre assault, trespass and disorderly conduct arrest Feb. 27 inside a Concord school, followed by a second bust days later for breaking into a home in nearby Windham, N.H.

"Elijah's situation has become dire on multiple fronts," the Oscar-winning 'Moonstruck' actress claims in the petition filed in Los Angeles probate court on April 15.

"His mental health has severely deteriorated, his financial situation is terrible and his drug dependency is at its worst."

Just days after Cher's petition was denied, Mariengela filed a petition asking the Los Angeles Superior Court judge to enforce the court order.

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Cher Family Legal War Escalates

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Marieangela King asked a Los Angeles judge to enforce spousal support payments tied to Allman's trust fund income.
Source: @MARIEANGELAKING/INSTAGRAM

Marieangela King asked a Los Angeles judge to enforce spousal support payments tied to Allman's trust fund income.

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"With no conservatorship in place and no pending determination, there is no remaining reason to delay resolution of the issues before the Court," she stated in her April 29 petition, which includes an exhibit detailing some of Elijah's trust fund payments. "The existence of trust-related distributions and prior payments demonstrates that financial resources are available."

Meanwhile, Elijah's legal team claims his mother was only denied an "emergency appointment of conservator" and that the singer's petition remains active pending a June 25 hearing in probate.

"The outcome of that proceeding will determine who has authority to act on Mr. Allman's behalf in this family law matter," Elijah's petition stated.

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Elijah’s Trust Money Sparks Concern

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Court records showed Gregg Allman's son, Elijah Blue, received trust fund payouts ranging from $10,000 to $40,000 between 2017 and 2022.
Source: @MARIEANGELAKING/INSTAGRAM

Court records showed Gregg Allman's son, Elijah Blue, received trust fund payouts ranging from $10,000 to $40,000 between 2017 and 2022.

The financial spreadsheet also shows Elijah received a payout of $230,363 in May 2017 and various payments ranging from $10,000 to $40,000 periodically throughout the four years ending in 2022.

Still, his mom, 80, claimed in her petition that any trust money Elijah receives is "immediately squandered" on drugs.

While Elijah is slated to stand trial on June 16, the pop icon is still reeling after being blindsided with news her dysfunctional son fathered a secret love child, Ever.

Regardless, sources said Cher is determined to save Elijah's life.

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