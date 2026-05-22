EXCLUSIVE: Spiraling Elijah Blue Allman is Really Rolling in Dough — Ex of Cher's Troubled Son Produces Evidence He's Collected Fact Checks

Elijah's legal team sought to delay the payments pending a failed petition by Cher to place her son into a legal conservatorship following a bizarre assault, trespass and disorderly conduct arrest Feb. 27 inside a Concord school, followed by a second bust days later for breaking into a home in nearby Windham, N.H.

"Elijah's situation has become dire on multiple fronts," the Oscar-winning 'Moonstruck' actress claims in the petition filed in Los Angeles probate court on April 15.

"His mental health has severely deteriorated, his financial situation is terrible and his drug dependency is at its worst."

Just days after Cher's petition was denied, Mariengela filed a petition asking the Los Angeles Superior Court judge to enforce the court order.