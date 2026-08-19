EXCLUSIVE: Hillary Clinton 'Planning' Husband Bill's Funeral Amid Health Concerns — As Ex-Prez Made Changes to $120Million Will, Sources Claim

Hillary, 78, has reportedly begun plans for an elaborate memorial service for her husband. Insiders claimed the service will take place at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., and will have a traditional funeral mass.

"All current living presidents have plans in the works for a state funeral," Elizabeth Hargrove, a spokesperson for the church, said earlier this year.

Later, he may be buried at the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum in Little Rock, Arkansas, according to Leon Wagener, a presidential historian.