EXCLUSIVE: Hillary Clinton 'Planning' Husband Bill's Funeral Amid Health Concerns — As Ex-Prez Made Changes to $120Million Will, Sources Claim
Aug. 19 2026, Published 7:21 p.m. ET
Hillary Clinton has reportedly been planning her husband Bill Clinton's future funeral, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to insiders, the former POTUS, who turned 80 on August 19, could also be making reasonable preparations of his own, including changes to his $120million will.
Hillary Clinton Plans Traditional Funeral Mass
Hillary, 78, has reportedly begun plans for an elaborate memorial service for her husband. Insiders claimed the service will take place at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., and will have a traditional funeral mass.
"All current living presidents have plans in the works for a state funeral," Elizabeth Hargrove, a spokesperson for the church, said earlier this year.
Later, he may be buried at the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum in Little Rock, Arkansas, according to Leon Wagener, a presidential historian.
Bill Clinton's Rooftop Garden at His Library Is His 'Happy Place'
Wagener suggested that Bill may even request that his remains be placed specifically at the library's rooftop garden.
Aside from being a library, the massive building also includes a penthouse suite, where the ex-prez loves spending quiet time.
"He lives there most of the time because, for one thing, he stays away from Hillary," Wagener claimed. "That’s his hideout."
"The rooftop garden is his happy place," he continued. "I can see him demanding to be buried there, even though they’ve got plenty of land at the library grounds overlooking the Arkansas River."
Bill Clinton May Have Altered His Will
Insiders also suspect that the former president may have adjusted his $120million will, possibly to include a payout to interns who work at the garden.
"I think there might be some real surprises when people find out who’s named in the will," Wagener noted.
Bill Clinton Sparks Health Concerns
While Bill appears to be doing well at the moment, over the last few years, he has sparked several health concerns.
In 2021, he battled sepsis after a urinary tract infection spread to his bloodstream. He stayed in the hospital for nearly a week before finally being released.
Last year, he was also seen traveling with what appeared to be a portable defibrillator. As Radar previously reported, Bill had a quadruple bypass surgery in 2004, and six years later, he had a follow-up procedure to put stents into a blocked artery.
Dr. Stuart Fischer – who has not treated Clinton – noted that the former politician could be "at risk for a cardiac rhythm disturbance," particularly if he is under stress.
"This is very serious because the arrhythmia can come out of nowhere," he explained in a past interview. "Psychological stress has a very direct effect on the human heart."
"If you miss ventricular fibrillation, the window of opportunity where you must hopefully treat it is very small – and the person can die immediately," Fischer continued. "It can happen at any second."