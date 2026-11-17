The latest development comes as Evans pursues a separate $10million defamation dispute stemming from accusations made during his ongoing conflict with Thompson and his representatives. Evans has denied allegations that he engaged in extortion and maintains that statements made about him damaged his reputation.

In a statement to Radar, Evans reiterated that he is pursuing $10million in damages over what he alleges are defamatory statements made about him.

"I have filed suit against him for $10 million dollars for the defamatory statements he has made of me," Evans said.

Evans also pointed to the separate Winter Park police investigation involving allegations made against Thompson, questioning the accusations previously leveled against him.

The competing financial demands now place millions of dollars at the center of a legal confrontation that has already involved multiple attorneys, arbitration proceedings and competing claims over a confidential settlement agreement.

At the heart of the disagreement is a June 13, 2024 settlement agreement that Thompson's representatives argue connects the disputes. Evans, however, challenges the agreement's validity and disputes whether the arbitration administrator has authority over the contested claims.