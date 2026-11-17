EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Fires Back at Accuser Brian Evans With $5.5M Demand — as Bitter $10M Legal War Explodes Amid Sexual Assault Investigation
Nov. 16 2026, Published 8:29 p.m. ET
Carrot Top has escalated his bitter legal war with singer Brian Evans, seeking a staggering $5.5million arbitration award against the entertainer as their explosive dispute unfolds amid a sexual assault investigation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to legal correspondence obtained by Radar, an attorney representing the Las Vegas performer, whose real name is Scott Thompson, requested an urgent default award and permanent injunction against Evans on November 6, marking another dramatic development in their increasingly contentious legal battle.
Carrot Top Demands $5.5Million
In an email to the arbitration administrator Signature Resolution, attorney Ronnie Bitman outlined the multimillion-dollar demand on behalf of Thompson and Carrot Top, Inc. "We are seeking an urgent default, final judgment of $5,500,000.00 and permanent injunction against Mr. Evans," Bitman wrote.
The attorney further claimed Evans had waived his right to defend himself by refusing to participate in the arbitration proceedings.
Bitman requested the appointment of an arbitrator who could issue an immediate award, while also seeking to consolidate the dispute with an existing arbitration involving Creative Artists Agency (CAA). The $5.5million demand has not resulted in a confirmed arbitration award.
Brian Evans Fights Back With $10M Lawsuit
The latest development comes as Evans pursues a separate $10million defamation dispute stemming from accusations made during his ongoing conflict with Thompson and his representatives. Evans has denied allegations that he engaged in extortion and maintains that statements made about him damaged his reputation.
In a statement to Radar, Evans reiterated that he is pursuing $10million in damages over what he alleges are defamatory statements made about him.
"I have filed suit against him for $10 million dollars for the defamatory statements he has made of me," Evans said.
Evans also pointed to the separate Winter Park police investigation involving allegations made against Thompson, questioning the accusations previously leveled against him.
The competing financial demands now place millions of dollars at the center of a legal confrontation that has already involved multiple attorneys, arbitration proceedings and competing claims over a confidential settlement agreement.
At the heart of the disagreement is a June 13, 2024 settlement agreement that Thompson's representatives argue connects the disputes. Evans, however, challenges the agreement's validity and disputes whether the arbitration administrator has authority over the contested claims.
Arbitration Battle Heats Up
On November 12, Evans submitted a federal court motion in the Southern District of Florida seeking permission to supplement his complaint against Signature Resolution and renew his attempt to halt the arbitration proceedings.
The filing addresses the latest arbitration demand and Evans's objections to the process. Evans maintains that his refusal to participate does not establish the arbitrator's authority to issue an award against him.
Speaking exclusively to Radar, Evans blasted the multimillion-dollar demand, arguing that the court has yet to rule on whether the dispute should proceed through arbitration.
"The court my case is in has not even ruled on their motion to compel arbitration," Evans said, accusing Carrot Top's attorney of seeking a judgment before the judge had decided the matter.
Evans further claimed the arbitration effort was designed to prevent the allegations from being examined in open court.
"When his extortion narrative failed, now it's trying to compel arbitration so that he doesn't have to answer facts in open court," Evans alleged.
The escalating financial battle comes against the backdrop of a separate police investigation involving allegations made against Thompson.
Radar previously reported that Winter Park police confirmed an investigation involving the comedian following allegations raised by Zachary DeFazio.
The allegations remain disputed, and the existence of an investigation does not establish criminal wrongdoing. The police matter is separate from the civil litigation and arbitration proceedings involving Evans.