EXCLUSIVE: Brian Evans Seeks to Add Carrot Top and His Company to $10Million Defamation Lawsuit in Florida — Just One Day After Police Launch Investigation Into Comedian

Thompson's attorney, Ronnie Bitman, accused Evans of demanding money with a threat to enter an explicit video of the entertainer into the court record, according to a legal filing.

In his own lawsuit, Evans denied allegations he demanded $500,000 in exchange for suppressing sexually explicit material involving Thompson.

Instead, he claimed they settled a lawsuit in which he alleged Thompson sent him the material unsolicited.

While Evans signed a settlement agreement in a prior lawsuit, he alleged it was not an extortion attempt, despite how Thompson's team allegedly painted it. The singer claimed the confidential civil settlement proposal was meant to resolve disputed legal claims through negotiated dismissal.

Further, Evans denied he was responsible for the press' reporting on a "personal crisis," likely pointing to Thompson's reported suicide attempt.

Evans previously filed the latest lawsuit on September 7, levying the allegations against Thompson's team. The latest update moved to include the comic and his company directly in the legal battle. He alleged the comments made by his legal and PR teams were approved by Thompson.