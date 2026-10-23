EXCLUSIVE: Brian Evans Seeks to Add Carrot Top and His Company to $10Million Defamation Lawsuit in Florida — Just One Day After Police Launch Investigation Into Comedian
Oct. 23 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Carrot Top's former friend Brian Evans is seeking to add the comedian and his company to his $10million defamation lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Evans previously alleged Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, sent him an explicit unsolicited video in a refiled lawsuit. In a separate case, Evans filed a motion to add Thompson to his defamation lawsuit, claiming he was falsely portrayed as engaging in criminal extortion.
Carrot Top's Former Friend Moves to Add Performer to Lawsuit
Thompson's attorney, Ronnie Bitman, accused Evans of demanding money with a threat to enter an explicit video of the entertainer into the court record, according to a legal filing.
In his own lawsuit, Evans denied allegations he demanded $500,000 in exchange for suppressing sexually explicit material involving Thompson.
Instead, he claimed they settled a lawsuit in which he alleged Thompson sent him the material unsolicited.
While Evans signed a settlement agreement in a prior lawsuit, he alleged it was not an extortion attempt, despite how Thompson's team allegedly painted it. The singer claimed the confidential civil settlement proposal was meant to resolve disputed legal claims through negotiated dismissal.
Further, Evans denied he was responsible for the press' reporting on a "personal crisis," likely pointing to Thompson's reported suicide attempt.
Evans previously filed the latest lawsuit on September 7, levying the allegations against Thompson's team. The latest update moved to include the comic and his company directly in the legal battle. He alleged the comments made by his legal and PR teams were approved by Thompson.
Brian Evans Alleges He Was Defamed
According to court documents obtained by Radar, Evans filed the 82-page complaint in Broward County Circuit Court on September 7 against attorneys Alice Ferot and Ronnie Bitman, along with AXS Law Group PLLC and Bitman, O'Brien & Morat, PLLC.
Evans' original filing included an attachment of a communication between himself and Thompson's team, outlining what he called "Path A," which was a payment of $500,000 in exchange for resolving all claims against the performer, removing him from pending litigation, mutual releases, and dismissal with prejudice of the pending claims against him.
'It Is Not a Threat'
However, he directly emphasized in the communication, "It is not a threat."
Evans added he was not offering to "create coverage, stop coverage, or trade silence for money." He emphasized that he could not control what the media picked up on in future filings.
"I am not and never have extorted Carrot Top," Evans previously told Radar. "I'd be in jail for Christ's sake."
Man Accuses Carrot Top of Assault
Evans alleged the video was sent to him by Thompson unsolicited, and he "shocked, disturbed and offended." After deleting it from his phone, it was preserved on his iCloud unbeknownst to him.
At the time, he described the other participant in the video as a young man.
On October 18, in a separate case unrelated to Evans, a man, Zachary DeFazio, filed a police report which alleged he was assaulted by Thompson on three second occasions at just 19 years old. In one instance, DeFazio claimed Thompson allegedly pressured him to film the interaction.
"He told me I had nothing to worry about because he had more to lose than I did," he alleged.
DeFazio was unable to confirm for sure if the video was sent elsewhere, but he asked the police to delete it. If it had been sent to someone else, DeFazio stated he'd like to pursue charges against Thompson.
His report was put "under investigation," and he was questioned by detectives for five hours on October 22.