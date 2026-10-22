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EXCLUSIVE: Florida Cops Interview Carrot Top Accuser in Marathon Five-Hour Questioning After He Filed Police Report Accusing Vegas Entertainer of Sexual Assault

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Source: MEGA

Carrot Top was accused of sexual assault.

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Oct. 22 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET

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Carrot Top's accuser spoke with detectives in a marathon five-hour questioning, as the startling case is still "under investigation," RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The young man, Zachary DeFazio, claimed he was sexually assaulted by the longtime Las Vegas performer on three separate occasions when he was 19 years old.

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Carrot Top Accuser Questioned By Police

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A photo of Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Carrot top's accuser spent hours speaking to police.

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"He's back home and safe," a source close to the situation confirmed to Radar, following the interview with Florida police on Thursday, October 22.

DeFazio filed the formal report on October 18, calling back to allegations from 2021. In the report, obtained by Radar, he explained he didn't come forward sooner because "he did not realize what happened to (him) at first."

He added, "In 2023 and 2024, I saw a therapist who specializes in trauma and sexual exploitation victims, and she helped me process it. In therapy, you have the comfort of privacy. It still took time to take what I worked through there and come to where I am now, two years later."

DeFazio explained that "time" and "maturity" gave him the power to come forward with his allegations.

"I believe the fact that I could not understand it when I met Scott is exactly why he targeted me," DeFazio alleged, according to the police report.

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Accuser Claims He Was Assaulted Three Times

A photo of Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

The accuser, Zachary DeFazio, wrote in graphic detail about the alleged assaults.

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DeFazio alleged Carrot Top, real name Scott Thompson, matched with him on the dating app Grindr before agreeing to meet for drinks in March 2021.

"He asked if I could go on a boat ride," DeFazio claimed, according to the police report, admitting he didn't recognize Thompson until they met in person.

He told cops he was invited back to Thompson's home and boarded a boat where they allegedly continued to drink. Thompson allegedly led DeFazio into "a room connected to (Thompson's) room."

The room, DeFazio speculated, was Thompson's "s-- room."

In his statement to police, DeFazio alleged, "He began groping and kissing me. I did not know what to do, and I froze.

"As it continued, I told him no, pulled away, and said I was not h---y. He kept whining and begging, in a way I now see was manipulative. At no point did I take back that I did not consent, but I froze, and he took my pants off. I complied, and I was very uncomfortable."

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Accuser Claims Carrot Top Took Video of Assault

A photo of Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

DeFazio requested the alleged video be deleted.

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On April 12, 2021, DeFazio claimed he "went on his boat and then to his friend's house for a while," where they allegedly drank alcohol, before Thompson allegedly became angry at DeFazio for a reason he did not remember.

"I remember thinking it was because I was acting immature while I was drunk," DeFazio told police.

DeFazio claimed he was "in no condition to consent," but detailed a graphic account of s--. He also told cops Thompson allegedly recorded him engaging in sexual acts.

Carrot Top's rep declined to comment regarding the allegations.

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Carrot Top's Former Friend Files Lawsuit

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A photo of Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top's rep has yet to respond.

"He told me I had nothing to worry about because he had more to lose than I did," he alleged.

DeFazio has requested that police delete the alleged video if they are able to locate it.

DeFazio's police report came after Thompson's former friend, Billboard-chart singer Brian Evans, refiled a lawsuit against the performer.

He is suing for declaratory judgment and rescission, fraudulent inducement, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

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