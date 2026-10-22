EXCLUSIVE: Florida Cops Interview Carrot Top Accuser in Marathon Five-Hour Questioning After He Filed Police Report Accusing Vegas Entertainer of Sexual Assault

"He's back home and safe," a source close to the situation confirmed to Radar, following the interview with Florida police on Thursday, October 22.

DeFazio filed the formal report on October 18, calling back to allegations from 2021. In the report, obtained by Radar, he explained he didn't come forward sooner because "he did not realize what happened to (him) at first."

He added, "In 2023 and 2024, I saw a therapist who specializes in trauma and sexual exploitation victims, and she helped me process it. In therapy, you have the comfort of privacy. It still took time to take what I worked through there and come to where I am now, two years later."

DeFazio explained that "time" and "maturity" gave him the power to come forward with his allegations.

"I believe the fact that I could not understand it when I met Scott is exactly why he targeted me," DeFazio alleged, according to the police report.