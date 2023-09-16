Carrie Underwood Stealing Trick Out of Taylor Swift's Playbook to Revamp Career: Sources
Singer Carrie Underwood has considered changing her tune by switching from country to pop, with visions of of following in Taylor Swift's footsteps, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Underwood, 40, is fresh off rocking out as the warm-up act for legendary group Guns n' Roses and insiders claimed she's contemplated a genre change, which allegedly has country's big-wigs shaking in their boots fearing they'll lose another ginormous cash cow.
Swift was country music's top-selling female artist when she switched to pop in 2014 and saw her fame skyrocket.
"It really hurt the country music industry when Taylor left," an insider recalled. "Her albums no longer counted for country music sales, she no longer drew listeners to country music radio — and she no longer appeared on the country music award shows."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
According to the National Enquirer, of Underwood's pals claimed the 40-year-old singer was licking her chops after seeing the success of Swift's Eras Tour, which broke records across music genres.
"Carrie says that in her heart, she feels like a rock 'n' roll singer — and since she has conquered the country music world, she's up for a new challenged," dished a friend of Underwoods. "But country music execs are praying she doesn't pull the trigger."
- 'Put Each Other First!': Country Star George Strait Played 'Marriage Counselor' to Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher
- 'It's a Serious Turnoff': Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher 'Begging' Workout-'Obsessed' Singer to Stop Bulking Up
- Carrie Underwood's Marriage 'On Thin Ice' As Country Star Struggles To Balance Tour & Family
There was certainly no denying that Swift's celebrity rose to new heights when ditched the country music genre. After spending close to 10 years as a pop artist, Swift's Eras Tour set records and brought in unbelievable profits for the Anti-Hero singer.
Recently, the former country singer's fame became frightening for the guests gathered at the wedding of Swift producer, friend and fellow musician Jack Antonoff and actress Margaret Qualley, in mid August.
The Beatle-mania moment happened after fans caught word of Swift's attendance and flocked to the New Jersey venue in hopes of catching a glimpse of the Midnights singer. Police were eventually called to control the crowd of hundreds of fans.
A fresh start for Underwood may be welcomed after the singer reportedly hit a rough patch with husband Mike Fisher. Amid her busy tour schedule — and trying to balance family time at home — rumors swirled that the Before He Cheats singer's marriage was on "on thin ice."
"The tables have turned," an insider claimed. "She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around. Now he's paranoid about her being so many miles away."
As RadarOnline.com reported, none other that country music legend George Strait swooped in and gave Underwood a bit of marriage advice.