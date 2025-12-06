The Game Drops New Song About Candace Owens' Assassination Fears After Conservative Mouthpiece Claimed Her Life is in Danger for Revealing Charlie Kirk Death Theories

Owens shared some lyrics from the track on her X account, informing her followers the song was from The Game's new mixtape and added a fire emoji.

"Let that woman speak her truth, and I will love her like my mama, love her like Kamala, love her like Obama," The Game raps. "Truth is, truth hurts. It's like a neck shot, who really killed Charlie Kirk?"

A lot of Owens' episodes of her YouTube show have focused on who really killed Kirk in the wake of his assassination, and it's clear The Game has a similar question.

"And his body is not yet settled in the dirt," he continues. "Why you carryin' on like that? Are you a André 3000 verse? We live in an era where n***** twerk. We live in an era where n***** pull wallets up out they purse."