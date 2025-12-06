Your tip
The Game Drops New Song About Candace Owens' Assassination Fears After Conservative Mouthpiece Claimed Her Life is in Danger for Revealing Charlie Kirk Death Theories

The Game says in his rap track we should 'let' Candace Owens 'speak her truth.'
The Game says in his rap track we should 'let' Candace Owens 'speak her truth.'

Dec. 5 2025, Published 7:47 p.m. ET

Rapper The Game has dropped a bombshell track about Candace Owens entitled The Assassination of Candace Owens in which he makes some staggering claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While Owens' conspiracy theories regarding Charlie Kirk have been largely debated – and often slammed – on the internet, it's clear The Game has her back.

The Game Questions 'Who Really Killed Charlie Kirk?'

Photo of The Game
Source: The Game/YouTube

The Game raps that the 'truth hurts' in his explosive track about Candace Owens.

Owens shared some lyrics from the track on her X account, informing her followers the song was from The Game's new mixtape and added a fire emoji.

"Let that woman speak her truth, and I will love her like my mama, love her like Kamala, love her like Obama," The Game raps. "Truth is, truth hurts. It's like a neck shot, who really killed Charlie Kirk?"

A lot of Owens' episodes of her YouTube show have focused on who really killed Kirk in the wake of his assassination, and it's clear The Game has a similar question.

"And his body is not yet settled in the dirt," he continues. "Why you carryin' on like that? Are you a André 3000 verse? We live in an era where n***** twerk. We live in an era where n***** pull wallets up out they purse."

The Game Mentions France In His Candace Owens Song

Photo of Candace Owens
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Candace Owens accused French President Emmanuel Macron of being involved in an assassination plot against her.

The Game then recounts some of the culture he grew up on, as he raps, "But I was raised on Zion and Nas, I Am.... If I'm lyin', throw me in a den with the lions and five YNs. Either way, behind these bars is shots flyin'. Decapitate you so-called GOATs without tryin'. Go head-to-head with CNN while bumpin' CNN."

The entertainer then mentions France, which is of note as Owens recently claimed French President Emmanuel Macron was involved in an assassination plot against her.

"Leavin' France, I'm still alive, some I won't see again," he says. "Speak my truth until I'm in the position she is in, Moral to the story, be cautious who you believin'."

The Game's Candace Owens Song Was Ripped Apart on X

Photo of Candace Owens
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

An X user slammed The Game's song, noting Candace Owens workshops 'her fanfic murder plots on Instagram Stories.'

People immediately flooded X with their thoughts on the new track.

"Releasing a track with such inflammatory themes risks normalizing dangerous rhetoric, potentially escalating real-world tensions and overshadowing the artistry," one commenter wrote. "It can also damage reputations, invite legal or public backlash, and reduce the conversation to shock value rather than meaningful music."

Another X user mocked the track, as they added, "Wow, incredible. The Game has bravely stepped forward to become the official court troubadour of Candace Owens' conspiracy universe. Truly, history will remember this mixtape as the moment hip-hop evolved from storytelling to reading Candace's diary entries over a beat."

Candace Owens Was Slammed for Leaking a Text With Charlie Kirk

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Candace Owens has touted tons of conspiracy theories related to Charlie Kirk's assassination.

As Radar reported, Owens was slammed for recently sharing a private text between her and Kirk prior to him going on a date with another woman who wasn't his wife, Erika.

She began by spilling that Charlie would go on dates "with a girl he liked," and she was always his "wing woman" he went to for advice.

"This text message is one of my favorite text messages between me and Charlie when he was getting ready to go on a date," she said, showing off an exchange they had. "And, you know, he didn't date many people. And he was just kind of in love with this girl.

"He was asking me, 'Should I wear this?' And this is the text message. It's so sweet. He said, 'Do I have to change this shirt?' And I wrote back, 'Yes, and throw it away if you can, Charlie.' And he writes back, 'Ha. Okay.'"

People did not take kindly to her sharing the message, calling her "deranged" and "evil" for the move.

