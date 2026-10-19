Bryan Kohberger's Lawyers Want Judge Off Post-Conviction Relief Case for Crying While Sentencing Idaho 4 Killer
Oct. 19 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Bryan Kohberger's legal team does not want Judge Steven Hippler to preside over his post-conviction relief case, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Kohberger's attorney, Gregory Rauch, argues in a new motion that Hippler did and said things on sentencing day that should disqualify him from the case.
Bryan Kohberger's New Motion
In July of 2025, Kohberger pleaded guilty to the murders of four University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.
Later that month, he was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. The new motion underscores statements made by Hippler during the sentencing.
At one point, for example, the judge said that “even if I could force [Kohberger] to speak, which legally I cannot, how can anyone ever be assured that what he speaks is the truth?”
Rauch claims this remark "questioned [Kohberger's] entire capacity for truthfulness and predicted deception in an explanation not yet even given."
He goes on to say that Hipper's "stated distrust" would make it hard to know if he found "particular testimony is false" or "made an advanced judgment about [Kohberger's] capacity to tell the truth."
Judge's Emotions Called Out By Bryan Kohberger's Team
Rauch also brings up the fact that Hippler was seen wiping away tears during the sentencing. According to him, while compassion is to be expected, the "cumulative appearance of partiality” isn't.
The motion notes how Kohberger's former attorney, Anne Taylor, requested more time to prepare for trial last May.
Hippler rejected the request, claiming that the arguments made were “built on a house of speculative assumptions” and showed an unwillingness to “continue the trial indefinitely to allow the defense team to embark on a fishing expedition.”
In a previous memorandum, Rauch wrote that “counsel was actively investigating Kohberger's ability to rationally understand the proceedings, meaningfully incorporate significant developments in the case, and make consequential decisions concerning his defense."
They wanted more time “to conduct a targeted inquiry concerning Kohberger’s ability to rationally understand the proceedings and make decisions regarding the case.”
Bryan Kohberger Seeks Post-Conviction Relief
Four days after Hippler rejected the request for more time, Kohberger entered his guilty plea.
The former criminology Ph.D. student was previously scheduled to appear in court regarding his bid for post-conviction release in June 2027. That appearance has since been pushed back, and a new court date has yet to be announced.