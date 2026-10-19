Bryan Kohberger's Lawyers Want Judge Off Post-Conviction Relief Case for Crying While Sentencing Idaho 4 Killer

In July of 2025, Kohberger pleaded guilty to the murders of four University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

Later that month, he was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. The new motion underscores statements made by Hippler during the sentencing.

At one point, for example, the judge said that “even if I could force [Kohberger] to speak, which legally I cannot, how can anyone ever be assured that what he speaks is the truth?”

Rauch claims this remark "questioned [Kohberger's] entire capacity for truthfulness and predicted deception in an explanation not yet even given."

He goes on to say that Hipper's "stated distrust" would make it hard to know if he found "particular testimony is false" or "made an advanced judgment about [Kohberger's] capacity to tell the truth."