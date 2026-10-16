Bryan Kohberger's First Court Appearance Abruptly Canceled Under Mysterious Circumstances — After Convicted Killer's Shocking Bid to Withdraw Guilty Plea

The Idaho 4 murder trial ended in July 2025 after Kohberger accepted a plea deal. He pleaded guilty to the murders and was able to avoid the potential of receiving the death penalty.

But in July 2026, the convicted killer submitted a post-conviction relief filing.

In a handwritten statement, Kohberger alleged his past lawyer did not disclose "potentially exculpatory evidence," such as unidentified hair a victim had in his hand.

He further claimed she gave him an "elaborate fabricated story" of touring a death row cell to persuade him to accept the plea. Kohberger also alleged he was told his guilt or innocence wasn't what to consider when considering the plea deal.

"Petitioner was convinced… death row was imminent and advised to lie. Petitioner was to gain a 'legal victory' in entering a false plea," he wrote.