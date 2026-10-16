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Home > True Crime > Bryan Kohberger

Bryan Kohberger's First Court Appearance Abruptly Canceled Under Mysterious Circumstances — After Convicted Killer's Shocking Bid to Withdraw Guilty Plea

Kohberger was supposed to appear in court this week.
Source: MEGA

Bryan Kohberger was supposed to appear in court this week.

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Oct. 16 2026, Published 11:44 a.m. ET

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Bryan Kohberger's first hearing since he petitioned the court to withdraw his guilty plea was suddenly canceled, RadarOnline.com can report.

Kohberger and his new attorney, Gregory Rauch, were set to appear in court virtually on October 15 to continue fighting for the motion. Prosecutors were also scheduled to appear.

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Court Hearing Suddenly Cancelled

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Kohberger submitted a handwritten appeal.
Source: ADA COUNTY, IDAHO

Kohberger submitted a handwritten appeal.

However, shortly before the hearing was set to begin, Judge Hippler filed an order to vacate the hearing, according to reports.

The judge did not give a specific reason for the sudden cancellation, and the new date has not yet been confirmed. The order only stated that the hearing will "reset to a later date."

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Future Hearings Halted

Kohberger is trying to overturn his guilty plea.
Source: MEGA

Kohberger is trying to overturn his guilty plea.

Additionally, Hippler vacated the status and evidentiary hearings scheduled for June 2027. Bryan's defense can ask to reschedule in August 2027.

The order further read that Kohberger must file a petition for a new trial by January 13, 2027.

The 31-year-old previously had until November 13, 2026.

"This simply marks the start of a longer post-conviction relief process," Jason Goldman, who is representing Kohberger's family, stated at the time.

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Inside Kohberger's Appeal

Kohberger alleged his former lawyers influenced him to accept a plea deal.
Source: MEGA

Kohberger alleged his former lawyers influenced him to accept a plea deal.

The Idaho 4 murder trial ended in July 2025 after Kohberger accepted a plea deal. He pleaded guilty to the murders and was able to avoid the potential of receiving the death penalty.

But in July 2026, the convicted killer submitted a post-conviction relief filing.

In a handwritten statement, Kohberger alleged his past lawyer did not disclose "potentially exculpatory evidence," such as unidentified hair a victim had in his hand.

He further claimed she gave him an "elaborate fabricated story" of touring a death row cell to persuade him to accept the plea. Kohberger also alleged he was told his guilt or innocence wasn't what to consider when considering the plea deal.

"Petitioner was convinced… death row was imminent and advised to lie. Petitioner was to gain a 'legal victory' in entering a false plea," he wrote.

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Kohberger Claims the Judge Was Biased

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Kohberger's lawyer is fighting to get Hippler removed from the case.
Source: COURT TV

Kohberger's lawyer is fighting to get Hippler removed from the case.

After Hippler allowed Kohberger a status and evidentiary hearing, his lawyer filed a motion to remove the judge from the case. He alleged Hippler was biased against his client.

Rauch argued that during the trial, Kohberger's former lawyers requested additional time to "investigate" his "ability to rationally understand and make consequential decisions."

Hippler denied the request, and Kohberger pled guilty days later.

The motion then pointed to Hippler calling Kohberger a "faceless coward" and "the worst of the worst" during sentencing.

"The question is not merely whether Judge Hippler has formed strong views about Kohberger. The question is whether an informed and reasonable observer could question the impartiality of having the same judge," the petition reads.

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