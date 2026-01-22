Brooklyn Beckham Plotting Fresh Attack on Famous Family By Penning Tell-All Memoir — 'The Bombshell Instagram Statement is Only The Beginning'

Brooklyn vented his anger at his parents for trying to destroy his marriage to Nicola Peltz, controlling his life and ruining his wedding in his bombshell Instagram rant.

And it's likely he's holding back more revelations for his memoir.

A source said: "This wasn't a final cry for help.

"If people think it's the end, it's actually the beginning."

Brooklyn has had a literary agent for several years, someone accustomed to batting away approaches from publishers keen to monetise the Beckham name.

There have been repeated discussions around cookbooks, photography projects and glossy lifestyle titles, and more persistently, suggestions that he should tell his own story.

The source continued: "He's always said he wasn't interested.

"Maybe one day. Maybe in the future. But not now."