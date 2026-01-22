Brooklyn Beckham Plotting Fresh Attack on Famous Family By Penning Tell-All Memoir — 'The Bombshell Instagram Statement is Only The Beginning'
Jan. 22 2026, Updated 7:40 a.m. ET
Brooklyn Beckham is plotting a fresh attack on his famous family by penning a tell-all memoir, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the aspiring chef, 26, has been quietly discussing writing a book about his upbringing and insiders claim his explosive statement on Monday was just the start of a new era of brutal honesty from the nepo baby.
More Explosive Revelations
Brooklyn vented his anger at his parents for trying to destroy his marriage to Nicola Peltz, controlling his life and ruining his wedding in his bombshell Instagram rant.
And it's likely he's holding back more revelations for his memoir.
A source said: "This wasn't a final cry for help.
"If people think it's the end, it's actually the beginning."
Brooklyn has had a literary agent for several years, someone accustomed to batting away approaches from publishers keen to monetise the Beckham name.
There have been repeated discussions around cookbooks, photography projects and glossy lifestyle titles, and more persistently, suggestions that he should tell his own story.
The source continued: "He's always said he wasn't interested.
"Maybe one day. Maybe in the future. But not now."
Worried About Brand
But according to insiders, his stance has now changed due to the escalation of the family rift and the growing sense that other people were shaping his narrative for him.
Over the past several months, as tensions deepened and speculation intensified, Brooklyn quietly revisited the idea after extensive conversations with Nicola, 31, and her family.
The source explained: "This is the first time he's seriously considered telling his side of the story to clear the air. He's sick of others rewriting it for him."
Crucially, insiders say the Beckhams understand exactly what is at stake.
"They know they have to be careful," the source says. "If they push him, if they deny it publicly or hit back, it only makes him more inclined to go further. They've learned from the mistakes of others. This is a game of chess."
Inspired By Prince Harry's Book 'Spare'
Brooklyn has taken note of strategy Prince Harry used when he released bombshell memoir Spare, which documented his decision to leave the royal family.
The pair share many parallels and Brooklyn feels releasing a book, like Harry chose to do, is the best way to control the narrative surrounding him.
"He's seen how well the book did for Harry," the source says. "Same publisher. Same idea of finally telling your truth. That's not a coincidence."
RadarOnline.com revealed this week Harry has been mentoring Brooklyn on how to handle the fallout of publicly burning bridges with his family.
Harry sees a lot of himself in Brooklyn," a source tells royal insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "He doesn’t want Brooklyn to make the same emotional and strategic mistakes he made when he first broke away."
After Brooklyn posted his six-page missive to his Instagram Stories on Monday, January 19, telling off his famous family, the prince wants the hot sauce entrepreneur to protect his "mental health" amid the swirl of publicity his claims have sparked.
"Harry told him: don’t burn everything at once," the insider dished. "You only get one chance to tell your story the right way.”