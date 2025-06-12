Brooklyn Beckham Mired in Copyright War As Relationship With Family Slumps to New Low
Brooklyn Beckham is locked in a new war with a Becks, but this time it's not his famous father.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the aspiring chef, 26, wants to expand his hit source brand in the U.S. and has trademarked "Becks Buns."
Hot And Bothered
However, the firm that makes the beer brand Beck’s is to challenge the move.
It comes as his family feud deepens after he reportedly told his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, he "wants no contact with them" following his brutal snub of his father’s 50th birthday party last month.
A source said: "It's one thing after another for Brooklyn.
"First, his row with his dad blows up, and now he's got another Beck's looking like it's going to become a bit of a headache."
Beer Brand Hit Back
Brooklyn applied in January to use the name "Becks Buns" within his Buster Hot Sauce Inc. company.
However, the beer's German parent firm Brauerei Beck & Co, has opposed it and has been granted an extension until next month to file documents.
The company is part of alcohol giant AB InBev, which produces one in four lagers sold worldwide, including Stella Artois and Budweiser as well as Beck’s.
Brooklyn launched his first hot sauce, Cloud 23, last year and said: "It’s been a passion project of mine for the last two-and-a-half years, something I’ve literally put everything into.
"I've never worked so hard on anything in my life."
His parents attended the launch event in Los Angeles.
Family Has 'Never Been More Fractured'
However, insiders said their relationship has "never been more fractured."
Those close to Brooklyn, who is married to actress Nicola Peltz, 30, insist he made a private attempt to meet his dad ahead of his 50th.
But that was vehemently denied by sources close to the former England soccer captain.
It was also claimed Peltz, who has been accused of "controlling" her husband, had hired a PR guru.
Those close to her believe she is being "unfairly blamed" for the issues.
RadarOnline.com revealed last week that Brooklyn and Nicola are set to tell-all about their ongoing feud with his famous parents in a new autobiography.
The move seems to have been influenced by the salacious autobiography recently released by Prince Harry.
A source said: "Brooklyn feels very misunderstood, so following the same path as Harry and sharing his truth is very appealing. He just wants to get his side of the story on the record."
And much like 40-year-old Harry, the soccer star's son is likely to do a high-profile television interview and follow that up with a memoir of his own.
However, the insider insists Brooklyn is not looking to trash his famous family. He just wants to reclaim his own narrative.
"The pressure that came with growing up the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham was so intense," the source explained. "It was like living in a fishbowl – everything he did was scrutinized.
"Sharing his truth feels like the only way to heal and take back control."