'The World Is So Broken': Meghan McCain Gets Upset Over Leaked Explicit Senate Chamber Video

The explicit footage, which shows a naked man engaging in anal sex, was leaked to the media outlet The Daily Caller on Friday, December 15.

The video, which was allegedly shared in a private group for gay men in politics, leaked from the private group chat and was spread across several social media platforms.

The filming allegedly took place in Hart 216, a committee hearing room that has hosted significant events in the past, including Supreme Court nominees, the 9/11 commission hearings, and testimony from FBI officials.