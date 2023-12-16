'The World Is So Broken': Meghan McCain Gets Upset Over Leaked Explicit Senate Chamber Video
John McCain's daughter and former View co-host, Meghan McCain, took to social media to comment on the recently leaked footage of a gay couple having sex in a congressional Senate chamber.
The explicit footage, which shows a naked man engaging in anal sex, was leaked to the media outlet The Daily Caller on Friday, December 15.
The video, which was allegedly shared in a private group for gay men in politics, leaked from the private group chat and was spread across several social media platforms.
The filming allegedly took place in Hart 216, a committee hearing room that has hosted significant events in the past, including Supreme Court nominees, the 9/11 commission hearings, and testimony from FBI officials.
McCain took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share her two cents, asking, "I sound like an old lady but truly what kind of poisoned world are we living in when a person proudly films themselves having sex in our Senate chambers?"
"Why would someone do such a thing?" She continued, "It’s so vile, I just don’t understand why the world is so broken."
The comments under McCain's post were filled with people angry and disappointed by the leaked footage.
One user wrote, "Why wouldn’t they think it’s ok when we had a President who literally go off getting blow jobs in the Oval Office."
Another theorized, "Look, some people are just going to try and deal with their issues by doing things they think are edgy. They get a high off of it, same as doing a hit of ecstasy."
A third user joked about the situation, commenting, "It's LITERALLY the George Constanza 'how can I get fired in a way which will make me a legend?' episode of Seinfeld."
As OK! recently reported, a congressional staffer to Maryland Democratic Senator Ben Cardin was fired on Saturday, December 16, in connection to the leaked video.
Politico Playbook identified the Senate aide filmed in the video as Aidan Maese-Czeropski. Other conservative outlets have also named him after investigating the footage.
According to the outlet, the sex act in the video was filmed on the dais where Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and Delaware Senator Chris Coons have sat during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.
In response to the allegations, Maese-Czeropski posted a statement on LinkedIn claiming that he loves his job and would never disrespect his workplace. He also mentioned that he is exploring legal options and expressed his frustration at being attacked for his personal life.
Outlets reportedly reached out to the Capitol Police to inquire if an investigation would be opened into the matter but did not receive a response.