EXCLUSIVE: 'Barmy' Britney Spears 'Seething' Her Ex Sam Asghari Has Moved on With New Love After Her Troubling Plane Bust-Up

The pair went public on New Year's Day and the new romance still wrangles with Spears, who sparked fresh fears for her health last week when she lit up a cigarette on board a flight and was spoken to by police.

An insider said: "Britney was gutted Sam moved on before her.

"The fact he's now in a serious relationship has been tough as she still has feelings for him.

"Watching him with another woman has not been easy."

Spears, who was in a relationship with Asghari from 2016 to 2023, was flying from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to LAX with her security on Thursday when she starting drinking, before lighting up a cigarette and smoking it.