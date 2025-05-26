EXCLUSIVE: 'Barmy' Britney Spears 'Seething' Her Ex Sam Asghari Has Moved on With New Love After Her Troubling Plane Bust-Up
Britney Spears has been left "seething" after her ex Sam Asghari moved on with a new partner amid her private jet controversy.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Toxic singer, 43, is furious her former husband, whom she married for just 14 months, has found love so quickly since their split.
Asghari, 31, was spotted with ex-cheerleader turned real estate agent Brooke Irvine over the weekend.
Tough For Britney
The pair went public on New Year's Day and the new romance still wrangles with Spears, who sparked fresh fears for her health last week when she lit up a cigarette on board a flight and was spoken to by police.
An insider said: "Britney was gutted Sam moved on before her.
"The fact he's now in a serious relationship has been tough as she still has feelings for him.
"Watching him with another woman has not been easy."
Spears, who was in a relationship with Asghari from 2016 to 2023, was flying from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to LAX with her security on Thursday when she starting drinking, before lighting up a cigarette and smoking it.
Private Jet Bust-Up
It was reported flight attendants were "alarmed and ordered her to put out the cigarette" – with the singer complying.
Spears was said to have acted in a "difficult" manner during the flight and when the plane landed, she was met by authorities and "warned about her conduct", before being allowed to leave.
A source said: "This is not her first warning. She doesn't exactly follow the rules."
The singer responded to the scandal with a video of herself on the plane toasting the camera – accompanied by a bizarre caption in which she wrote that she "thought officials greeted me as support and I was like WOW I feel special !!"
"Me yesterday!!!" she wrote alongside the clip of her on the plane before insisting the fracas was "actually incredibly funny" and launching into a rambling explanation.
"Some planes I've been on you can't smoke mostly but this one was different because the drink holders were on outside of seat !!! Confession it was my first time drinking VODKA!!! I swear I felt so SMART!!!" she also exclaimed.
Spears rambled on: "I was like wow what the heck is in there!! I felt so clear and smart!!! And said I want a cigarette so bad!!! My friend put it in my mouth and lit it up for me so I was like OH SO THIS IS A PLANE WHERE YOU CAN SMOKE!!!
"I do so apologize to anyone I offended but the flight attendants always make sure I'm way at the back of plane anyways!!!"
She then sensationally wrote, possibly in jest: "I thought officials greeted me as support and I was like WOW I feel special!!!"
Spears then joked: "I've never been to an international airport!!! Am I famous or something???" – with some crying laughing emoji sprinkled in.
She went on: "The flight attendant called officials because I smoked a cigarette !! And embarrass me which jeez I thought was kinda much but she didn't like me the moment I got on plane!!! Nobody was on the plane for first 20 minutes and she wouldn't let me get out of my seat I wanted to stand up!!!
"She acted so weird about making sure I sat down and it was weird!!! I didn't like the way she put the seatbelt on me and invaded my space!!! Oh well you guys like my flower choker??? B tiny is coming soon and thats something we have added!!! It's honestly adorable!!!"
Spears followed up the statement with one of her trademark Instagram dance videos – this time including footage of her swigging from a bottle.