Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Vladimir Putin

'I Cannot Believe This': Fox News' Brian Kilmeade Goes Off on Trump Ally for Branding Vladimir Putin a 'Humanitarian'

Split image of Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Putin
Source: MEGA

Witkoff called Putin a humanitarian.

Oct. 26 2026, Published 1:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade criticized special envoy Steve Witkoff for calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a "humanitarian" after Russia released a detained American during talks in St. Petersburg, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On a recent installment of The Brian Kilmeade Show, the host responded to video of Witkoff's remarks, calling them "embarrassing."

Article continues below advertisement

Kilmeade Calls Out Witkoff

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Picture of Brian Kilmeade
Source: MEGA

Kilmeade believes it is foolish to call Putin a humanitarian.

"Steve Witkoff's a nice guy, but (Putin) captured 75-year-old Hubbard. They tortured him in prison," he claimed. "He did nothing wrong... They pretended he was an operative when he's a teacher."

Kilmeade added, "The Russians must be laughing their heads off."

He later declared on X, "Putin Is a Thug, NOT a Humanitarian," before suggesting that the description made Witkoff "look naive."

Article continues below advertisement

Witkoff's Remarks in St. Petersburg

Picture of Steve Witkoff
Source: MEGA

Trump and Vance came to the defense of Witkoff.

Witkoff met Putin on October 21 at the Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg as part of ongoing discussions related to the war in Ukraine. During the session, which was shown on Russian state television, Putin announced the release of 74-year-old Stephen Hubbard.

"You talk so much about my president, President Trump, being a humanitarian," Witkoff said. "You are a humanitarian also, sir, and I salute that. I commend you, and I thank you again."

He also told Putin, "Because of you he's going home to his family."

President Donald Trump said he had asked Putin by phone in recent days to free Hubbard and that no exchange was required.

Vice President JD Vance later defended the comment, saying he agreed with "saying something nice to a person who just released an American hostage" and that Witkoff was acting as a diplomat.

Article continues below advertisement

Hubbard's Detention and Release

Picture of Vladimir Putin
Source: MEGA

Hubbard was convicted in a close trial in 2024.

Hubbard, a retired English teacher from Big Rapids, Michigan, who served in the U.S. Air Force and National Guard, had lived in Japan for about 25 years before moving to Izium in eastern Ukraine in 2014 with a Ukrainian partner.

Russian forces detained him in April 2022, weeks after the full-scale invasion began, as they took control of the area. Russian authorities accused him of serving as a mercenary for Ukraine, claiming he had manned a checkpoint and signed a contract with Ukrainian forces.

A Moscow court convicted him in a closed trial in October 2024 and sentenced him to six years and 10 months. The U.S. State Department then designated him as wrongfully detained.

Hubbard, who had poor health after years in custody, was handed over to Witkoff in St. Petersburg and flown to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
A photo of Donald Trump alongside a photo of Barack Obama

Donald Trump, 80, Blasts Barack Obama as 'Grossly Incompetent' in Midnight Meltdown After Ex-Prez Mocks White House as 'Saddam Hussein Cheesecake Factory'

Donald Trump and Nicki Minaj

Trump White House Staffer Floats Nicki Minaj as Possible Press Secretary After Air Force One Appearance

Politicians React to 'Humanitarian' Remark

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Picture of Thom Tillis
Source: MEGA

Tillis, Cornyn and Kelly all weighed in Witkoff's remarks.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who have both been critical of the Trump administration, called out Witkoff's comments.

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., also rejected the characterization.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.