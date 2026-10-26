'I Cannot Believe This': Fox News' Brian Kilmeade Goes Off on Trump Ally for Branding Vladimir Putin a 'Humanitarian'
Oct. 26 2026, Published 1:23 p.m. ET
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade criticized special envoy Steve Witkoff for calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a "humanitarian" after Russia released a detained American during talks in St. Petersburg, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On a recent installment of The Brian Kilmeade Show, the host responded to video of Witkoff's remarks, calling them "embarrassing."
Kilmeade Calls Out Witkoff
"Steve Witkoff's a nice guy, but (Putin) captured 75-year-old Hubbard. They tortured him in prison," he claimed. "He did nothing wrong... They pretended he was an operative when he's a teacher."
Kilmeade added, "The Russians must be laughing their heads off."
He later declared on X, "Putin Is a Thug, NOT a Humanitarian," before suggesting that the description made Witkoff "look naive."
Witkoff's Remarks in St. Petersburg
Witkoff met Putin on October 21 at the Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg as part of ongoing discussions related to the war in Ukraine. During the session, which was shown on Russian state television, Putin announced the release of 74-year-old Stephen Hubbard.
"You talk so much about my president, President Trump, being a humanitarian," Witkoff said. "You are a humanitarian also, sir, and I salute that. I commend you, and I thank you again."
He also told Putin, "Because of you he's going home to his family."
President Donald Trump said he had asked Putin by phone in recent days to free Hubbard and that no exchange was required.
Vice President JD Vance later defended the comment, saying he agreed with "saying something nice to a person who just released an American hostage" and that Witkoff was acting as a diplomat.
Hubbard's Detention and Release
Hubbard, a retired English teacher from Big Rapids, Michigan, who served in the U.S. Air Force and National Guard, had lived in Japan for about 25 years before moving to Izium in eastern Ukraine in 2014 with a Ukrainian partner.
Russian forces detained him in April 2022, weeks after the full-scale invasion began, as they took control of the area. Russian authorities accused him of serving as a mercenary for Ukraine, claiming he had manned a checkpoint and signed a contract with Ukrainian forces.
A Moscow court convicted him in a closed trial in October 2024 and sentenced him to six years and 10 months. The U.S. State Department then designated him as wrongfully detained.
Hubbard, who had poor health after years in custody, was handed over to Witkoff in St. Petersburg and flown to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.
Politicians React to 'Humanitarian' Remark
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who have both been critical of the Trump administration, called out Witkoff's comments.
Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., also rejected the characterization.