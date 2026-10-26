'I Cannot Believe This': Fox News' Brian Kilmeade Goes Off on Trump Ally for Branding Vladimir Putin a 'Humanitarian'

Witkoff met Putin on October 21 at the Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg as part of ongoing discussions related to the war in Ukraine. During the session, which was shown on Russian state television, Putin announced the release of 74-year-old Stephen Hubbard.

"You talk so much about my president, President Trump, being a humanitarian," Witkoff said. "You are a humanitarian also, sir, and I salute that. I commend you, and I thank you again."

He also told Putin, "Because of you he's going home to his family."

President Donald Trump said he had asked Putin by phone in recent days to free Hubbard and that no exchange was required.

Vice President JD Vance later defended the comment, saying he agreed with "saying something nice to a person who just released an American hostage" and that Witkoff was acting as a diplomat.