Raven-Symoné Calls Out JD Vance on 'The View' After Veep Makes Eyebrow-Raising Comment About James Talarico's Masculinity

Vance had just finished a campaign stop for Ken Paxton in Tyler, Texas, when a supporter called out, "I love you." Vance answered, "I love you too, sir, in a totally platonic way, to be clear. I'm the Vice President, not James Talarico."

Raven-Symoné, guest-hosting the show, said, "JD Vance, no one asked if you were g-y. You're literally just saying it out of nowhere, which makes me go, 'Hmm.'"

She continued, "They keep using vegan, g-y as these slurs, when in actuality, Cam Newton is a vegan, and I think he's super masculine. And hot! Carl Nassib is g-y, and he's super masculine. So you're thinking that calling someone g-y or vegan de-masculates them is actually a very old, old, old way, which just goes to show you that you're not up to date, and we have no idea what you're talking about because it's just like, you're trying to set up a joke, a dad joke that did not land very well."