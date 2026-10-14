Ken Paxton Claims Greg Abbot Is 'Struggling' to Get Reelected in Latest Leaked Audio Featuring Republican

Paxton answers, "Yes. Abbott is struggling, but he has a lot of money." He adds that Abbott's Democratic opponent, state Rep. Gina Hinojosa, "has none," and that if he asked 100 people in a room, "maybe one would know" her.

"No name ID, and he's still close," Paxton said. He notes that Abbott "didn't have any primary like I did that was brutal with all the negative ads."

Recent polling has shown Abbott holding a narrow lead over Hinojosa as he seeks a fourth term.