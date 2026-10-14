Ken Paxton Claims Greg Abbot Is 'Struggling' to Get Reelected in Latest Leaked Audio Featuring Republican
Oct. 14 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
In a newly leaked audio, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said that Gov. Greg Abbott is "struggling" in his reelection bid, while also listing disadvantages in his own U.S. Senate campaign and predicting Republican losses in the state legislature, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the clip, obtained from a Sept. 24 private fundraiser in Washington and released Wednesday, October 14, an attendee says, "We hear Abbott is struggling, but is that-?"
Another Ken Paxton Campaign Leak
Paxton answers, "Yes. Abbott is struggling, but he has a lot of money." He adds that Abbott's Democratic opponent, state Rep. Gina Hinojosa, "has none," and that if he asked 100 people in a room, "maybe one would know" her.
"No name ID, and he's still close," Paxton said. He notes that Abbott "didn't have any primary like I did that was brutal with all the negative ads."
Recent polling has shown Abbott holding a narrow lead over Hinojosa as he seeks a fourth term.
Ken Paxton Compares Texas Races
Paxton, the Republican nominee for Senate, then lists the challenges facing him against Democratic state Rep. James Talarico: "One was – three, actually – not having time to raise more money, having the negative ads, and my opponent was well-funded and well-known."
He contrasts that with other races on the ticket, saying of Democratic candidates for attorney general and lieutenant governor, "You wouldn't know" who they are.
Multiple polls have shown Talarico leading or keeping the Senate race competitive. Paxton won a competitive primary against Sen. John Cornyn earlier this year after a costly and negative contest.
Ken Paxton Mentions His Successor
When asked about Mayes Middleton, the Republican nominee to succeed him as attorney general, Paxton says Middleton is "probably riding along with the governor somewhere."
He adds that Middleton's name ID is not high but that he "spent a lot of money on the primary," has money, and "is worth $850million, so he can advertise whatever he wants to."
At the end of the clip, Paxton says Republicans in the Texas legislature will "probably lose some seats" to Democrats.
A Series of Leaks for Ken Paxton
The recording is the latest in a series of leaked clips from the same event, recorded by an attendee who opposes Paxton's candidacy and previously obtained by several publications.
In one earlier excerpt, Paxton said, "I've never been in a race where I felt less control over the campaign, and what issues are going to matter because it's all coming, you know, from D.C."
In another, he appeared to blame President Trump's midterm convention in Dallas, the war with Iran, and higher fuel prices for dropping poll numbers, saying, "Everybody's numbers dropped."
He also claimed Cornyn "wants me to lose."
The clips have surfaced over several weeks as Paxton trails or runs even with Talarico in public polls.