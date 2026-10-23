Everything to Know About Stephen Hubbard - as Russia Releases American Teacher, 74, Imprisoned on Ukraine Mercenary Charges

Hubbard grew up in Big Rapids, Michigan, and served in the U.S. Air Force and National Guard, according to military records cited by The New York Times and Reuters.

He earned a master's degree in English and spent 25 years teaching English in Japan before moving to Cyprus and later Ukraine.

In 2014, Hubbard moved to Izyum, an eastern Ukrainian city, with a Ukrainian partner, according to his sister, Patricia Hubbard Fox.

He remained there after the relationship ended and was living in the city when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Fox previously told Reuters that Hubbard was living on a pension of about $300 a month.

Russian forces captured Izyum in the spring of 2022. Russian authorities said Hubbard was detained in April of that year after allegedly serving at a Ukrainian military checkpoint.

Reuters reported that the circumstances of his capture could not be independently established.