Trump Branded 'Disgusting' by Critics After Prez Calls Reporter a 'Stupid Person' as He Dodges Question About Russia

"Are you a stupid person? Who do you work for?" Trump asked. After the reporter identified ABC News as their employer, Trump continued the attack.

“You're a stupid person. Your network is the worst,” the 80-year-old raged. The reporter attempted to return to the substance of the question, saying, "To the point of the question, Mr. President…" before Trump shrugged them off.

Users on X took issue with Trump’s personal insults, as one person quipped, "Such a classy man. Scumbag!'

"He is under stress because of the election. He is losing his control and his mind," another claimed.

A third commentator said, "It's a legit question, so of course Trump lashes out, because he can't defend it."

"He is literally the most disgusting man on earth. What man speaks to any woman that way?" a fifth asked.