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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Branded 'Disgusting' by Critics After Prez Calls Reporter a 'Stupid Person' as He Dodges Question About Russia

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Source: MEGA

Trump went off on a reporter after being asked about Russia during a heated exchange.

Oct. 22 2026, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter who questioned how his decision to waive sanctions on Russia was not a concession to Moscow, asking whether the journalist was a "stupid person" as he defended the move amid questions over the release of detained American Stephen Hubbard, RadarOnline can report.

The exchange unfolded on Wednesday, October 21, when the ABC News reporter asked Trump how waiving sanctions on Russia to secure Hubbard’s release did not amount to giving something to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

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'Are You a Stupid Person?'

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump raged after a reporter asked him about waving sanctions on Russia.

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"Are you a stupid person? Who do you work for?" Trump asked. After the reporter identified ABC News as their employer, Trump continued the attack.

“You're a stupid person. Your network is the worst,” the 80-year-old raged. The reporter attempted to return to the substance of the question, saying, "To the point of the question, Mr. President…" before Trump shrugged them off.

Users on X took issue with Trump’s personal insults, as one person quipped, "Such a classy man. Scumbag!'

"He is under stress because of the election. He is losing his control and his mind," another claimed.

A third commentator said, "It's a legit question, so of course Trump lashes out, because he can't defend it."

"He is literally the most disgusting man on earth. What man speaks to any woman that way?" a fifth asked.

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Trump Links Russia Sanctions to Stephen Hubbard’s Release

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Source: MEGA

The president has been called out for working with Russia and Vladimir Putin.

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Trump has defended his decision to waive sanctions, arguing that imposing additional economic penalties on Russia would have derailed negotiations to bring Hubbard home.

In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed that people who had called for immediate sanctions had contacted him to apologize because they did not know he was negotiating Hubbard's release.

"Numerous people, who requested that sanctions be immediately imposed on Russia, have called to apologize to President Trump in that they didn't know that he was negotiating the release of Stephen Hubbard, a truly big and important deal for the U.S.," the president claimed.

He added, "If sanctions would have been placed, certainly those negotiations would have come to a complete and total halt." Trump did not identify the people he claimed had apologized.

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State Department Says Russia Released Stephen Hubbard Unilaterally

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Source: MEGA

The State Department said Russia released Stephen Hubbard unilaterally.

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The State Department said Russia released Hubbard unilaterally.

"The Russian government made the unilateral decision to release Mr. Hubbard," the agency stated. "Mr. Hubbard's release was not part of an exchange, and no other concessions were provided."

The statement stood in contrast to Trump’s claim that the administration’s handling of sanctions helped secure the release.

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Stephen Hubbard Was Imprisoned in Russia Since 2022

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Source: MEGA

Trump claimed people did not know he was negotiating Hubbard's release.

Hubbard, a 74-year-old retired teacher, was living in Ukraine when Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. Russian forces captured him and took him to Moscow, where he was sentenced to nearly seven years after being convicted of fighting as a mercenary for Ukraine.

The State Department designated him as wrongfully detained in January 2025. Trump announced the release on Truth Social on October 21: "Stephen is on his way back home and will soon be with his family.”

"Welcome home, Stephen, it's great to have you back," the president added.

Putin also announced the release, saying Hubbard was at Pulkovo Airport in Saint Petersburg, according to Interfax.

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