EXCLUSIVE: Trump Officials Pressed to Reveal Communications With Andrew Tate's Lawyers Amid Explosive Extradition Battle

The Trump administration is facing renewed scrutiny over its dealings with Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, as congressional Democrats demand the disclosure of communications between U.S. officials and the brothers' attorneys amid their international extradition battle, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to a four-page congressional letter dated October 20, which has been obtained and reviewed by Radar, Reps. Jamie Raskin and Yassamin Ansari are demanding answers from Attorney General Todd Blanche and Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the administration's reported involvement in the Tate brothers' legal troubles.

The lawmakers are seeking documents, including memoranda and communications, concerning the U.S. government's engagement with attorneys representing Andrew and Tristan Tate.