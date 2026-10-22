Donald Trump Slammed by Critics After Claiming He Doesn't 'Go Around Calling People Names' or 'Mocking' Them: 'That's Literally All He Does'

On October 13, Jon Decker of Gray Television asked Trump in an interview in Alaska. The president was asked why he was right and Sen. Dan Sullivan was wrong on a diesel deal involving Russia and on his approach to dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump said he avoids insults because he needs to negotiate.

"Well, look, I have to make deals with people, so I don't go around calling them names. I'm a dealmaker; I've always been a very good dealmaker. I became very rich because of deals, so I don't go around mocking people," he said at the time.

"You know, part of the reason you have that war in the first place is Biden went around mocking Russia and mocking everybody else and didn't know what he was doing."