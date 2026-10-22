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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Slammed by Critics After Claiming He Doesn't 'Go Around Calling People Names' or 'Mocking' Them: 'That's Literally All He Does'

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Source: MEGA

Trump has several nicknames for his rivals.

Oct. 22 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump claimed during a recent interview that he does not “go around mocking people,” a statement quickly undercut by years of recorded insults directed at political opponents, RadarOnline can report.

Joe Scarborough of Morning Joe played a montage of Trump using familiar nicknames, including "Sleepy" Joe Biden, "Crooked" Hillary Clinton, "crazy" Bernie Sanders, and former special counsel Jack Smith, whom Trump called a "sick son of a b-tch."

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'That's Literally All He Does'

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The internet and traditional media responded to Trump claims that he does not mock people.

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The montage also included Trump telling Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey to "Quiet, Piggy" aboard Air Force One in November 2025.

Scarborough noted that Trump has often referred to him as "Psycho Joe." Co-host Mika Brzezinski responded, "I don't get it."

Social media users online also went off, as one person raged, "That's literally all he does." Another added, "Calling people names is all he does, and it's usually caught on camera."

A third said, "Wow, he really does live in MAGA Fantasy World."He literally cannot do a single speech without insulting someone or a group. I bet there hasn't been one in the last 10 years," a commentator pointed out.

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Trump's History of Insults

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Source: MEGA

Despite his claims, Trump has made fun of several of his political enemies.

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The 80-year-old has also called Democratic Texas Senate candidate James Talarico "Talafreako" and compared him to Mad magazine's Alfred E. Neuman.

As Radar previously reported, he referred to Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed as "Mohammed," later explaining, "You know this guy, I call him Mohammed El-Fayed. Some people call him Abdul. I call him Mohammed. Somebody said, 'Why?' I said, 'I don’t know. I feel like it.'"

On October 9, Trump called New York Attorney General Letitia James "disgusting" and "a dog."

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Trump: 'I Don't Go Around Calling Them Names'

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Source: MEGA

The president claims he does not mock people because he has to deal with them.

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On October 13, Jon Decker of Gray Television asked Trump in an interview in Alaska. The president was asked why he was right and Sen. Dan Sullivan was wrong on a diesel deal involving Russia and on his approach to dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump said he avoids insults because he needs to negotiate.

"Well, look, I have to make deals with people, so I don't go around calling them names. I'm a dealmaker; I've always been a very good dealmaker. I became very rich because of deals, so I don't go around mocking people," he said at the time.

"You know, part of the reason you have that war in the first place is Biden went around mocking Russia and mocking everybody else and didn't know what he was doing."

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Source: MEGA

Trump's approval ratings are down.

Trump’s tactic of ridiculing political opponents has long served as a way to rally supporters frustrated with the establishment.

Yet, his sagging approval ratings and the prospect of Republican losses in the House and Senate in the November midterms may shake up his routine.

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