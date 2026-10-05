Joe Scarborough Slams Christians for Supporting Trump's 'Anti-Christlike' Behavior and Policies — as He Reads Passages From the Bible

Trump later bragged about knowing “more about everything than anybody in this room” or “anywhere in the world.”

Following the clip, Scarborough said, "(Trump) said a lot of things that were quite interesting that I suspect books will be written about later, when it’s safe to write books about such things...Not sure why it’s not now."

He then began quoting scriptures from the Bible.

"Proverbs – ‘Pride cometh before the fall’ – but he doesn’t really read the Bible," Scarborough added. "‘Blessed are the meek,’ Jesus says in the Beatitudes. Second Chronicles: ‘If my people, who called by my name, humble themselves, they’ll hear from heaven.’"

"No, that doesn’t work either," the personality noted.