Joe Scarborough Slams Christians for Supporting Trump's 'Anti-Christlike' Behavior and Policies — as He Reads Passages From the Bible
Oct. 5 2026, Updated 5:24 p.m. ET
Joe Scarborough criticized Christians who support Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can report.
On a recent installment of Morning Joe, the host reacted to footage of Trump speaking at a rally in Ohio, in which the Prez urged his supporters to "get out and vote" before declaring, "We’re going to win big, and we’re going to shove it up their a--."
Joe Scarborough Calls Out Trump Supporters
Trump later bragged about knowing “more about everything than anybody in this room” or “anywhere in the world.”
Following the clip, Scarborough said, "(Trump) said a lot of things that were quite interesting that I suspect books will be written about later, when it’s safe to write books about such things...Not sure why it’s not now."
He then began quoting scriptures from the Bible.
"Proverbs – ‘Pride cometh before the fall’ – but he doesn’t really read the Bible," Scarborough added. "‘Blessed are the meek,’ Jesus says in the Beatitudes. Second Chronicles: ‘If my people, who called by my name, humble themselves, they’ll hear from heaven.’"
"No, that doesn’t work either," the personality noted.
Joe Scarborough Lays Into Trump
Scarborough didn't stop there. He went on to point out that many of Trump's policies go against Christian values.
“This is what’s so interesting is you look at the immigration policies and some of the other just absolutely hateful policies that have nothing to do with securing the southern border," he said.
Scarborough explained, "I’ve always been for a secure southern border. I’ve always been critical of a porous southern border. I’ve always been critical of the EU and their short-sighted and just insane open-borders policy for decades that actually led to a lot of the extremism there.”
Joe Scarborough Talks Border Control
“So, I mean, I’m for a strong southern border,” Scarborough added.
“But the abuse, the anti-Christlike abuse of these human beings that are here in America and that have, according to (former Supreme Court justice Antonin) Scalia, the same constitutional rights as you and me when they’re on American soil."
Joe Scarborough Calls Trump 'Anthesis' of Jesus' Teachings
“It’s just absolutely insane that this is the guy that evangelicals decided to get behind over the past decade," he concluded. "Because it is the antithesis of everything Jesus says in the Gospels."