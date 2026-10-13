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EXCLUSIVE: Russian Intelligence Network Accused of U.S. Murder-for-Hire Plot

A Russian intelligence network faces accusations of involvement in a murder-for-hire plot in the U.S.
Source: MEGA

A Russian intelligence network faces accusations of involvement in a murder-for-hire plot in the U.S.

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Oct. 13 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Murderous Russian madman Vladimir Putin is waging a secret war against America, and authorities believe he has unleashed dozens of bloodthirsty assassins hiding in plain sight and ready to strike on his orders, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Five men suspected of working for the Kremlin killer were indicted for participating in a murder-for-hire plot targeting an unidentified Putin critic living in Washington, D.C. National security experts say they are part of Putin's global network, which is aggressively recruiting mercenaries to commit murder and terrorist attacks.

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Feds Accuse Russians of U.S. Hit Plot

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Five men suspected of working for Vladimir Putin were indicted in an alleged plot to kill a critic in Washington, D.C.
Source: Kremlin.ru/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Five men suspected of working for Vladimir Putin were indicted in an alleged plot to kill a critic in Washington, D.C.

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"The Kremlin agents aren't only living in Russian enclaves in American cities, they're likely to be your next-door neighbors, your local shop owner – even your friend," one intelligence pro told RadarOnline.com.

One national security expert says the death squads will target key American officials both in the military and political sector – with President Donald Trump a prime target with a bull's-eye on his back!

The five suspected hitmen are accused of working for the Russian Intelligence Services (RIS) and tasked to "intimidate, threaten, or murder people on U.S. soil" and "cause destruction and mayhem around the world," the feds charge.

The alleged perps include Yuri Khrameev, 63, a former Russian intelligence soldier known as "Colonel Yuri," and his son, Kirill Khrameev, 27, an officer of the Federal Security Service (FSB) – the Russian version of the FBI – which oversees the operation.

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Alleged Network Targeted Russian Dissident

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National security experts described the five suspects as part of Vladimir Putin's global network recruiting mercenaries.
Source: ZUMA Press / MEGA

National security experts described the five suspects as part of Vladimir Putin's global network recruiting mercenaries.

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The father-and-son team recruited and offered a U.S. citizen $25,000 to kill a critic in Lithuania because he was "spreading dirt about [my] country" and "distorting history," the feds said.

Also charged are two 35-year-old Cubans, Oemis Romagoza Durruthy, a Russian-based coordinator for the network's missions, and Yaidel Delgado Suarez, code-named "Viking," who is described as a "prolific recruiter" targeting folks living in America.

Venezuelan operative Angel Eduardo Castro, 22, also allegedly worked within Suarez's recruiting squad and is suspected of coordinating the surveillance operation on "Victim 1," a prominent U.S.-based Russian dissident they planned to kill.

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Suspects Face Terrorism Conspiracy Charges

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A national security expert claimed Donald Trump was a potential target of Vladimir Putin's alleged assassination network.
Source: MPI34/Capital Pictures / MEGA

A national security expert claimed Donald Trump was a potential target of Vladimir Putin's alleged assassination network.

The team recruited an unnamed U.S. resident who was paid about $1,500 for the surveillance and offered $40,000 to "eliminate" or "disappear" Victim 1, the feds said.

The five suspects, who remain at large, were charged with conspiracy to finance terrorism and face a maximum of 20 years behind bars.

Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg said: "These defendants allegedly operated as part of a global assassination network that reached into the United States, attempting to recruit U.S. citizens and foreigners to carry out killings at the behest of the Kremlin."

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