EXCLUSIVE: Russian Intelligence Network Accused of U.S. Murder-for-Hire Plot

"The Kremlin agents aren't only living in Russian enclaves in American cities, they're likely to be your next-door neighbors, your local shop owner – even your friend," one intelligence pro told RadarOnline.com.

One national security expert says the death squads will target key American officials both in the military and political sector – with President Donald Trump a prime target with a bull's-eye on his back!

The five suspected hitmen are accused of working for the Russian Intelligence Services (RIS) and tasked to "intimidate, threaten, or murder people on U.S. soil" and "cause destruction and mayhem around the world," the feds charge.

The alleged perps include Yuri Khrameev, 63, a former Russian intelligence soldier known as "Colonel Yuri," and his son, Kirill Khrameev, 27, an officer of the Federal Security Service (FSB) – the Russian version of the FBI – which oversees the operation.