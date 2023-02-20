Your tip
'Real Housewives' Star Brandi Glanville Speaks About Being A 'Happy Drunk' & Giving Lap Dances Before Caroline Manzo Incident

By:

Feb. 20 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star Brandi Glanville spoke about her wild drunken nights right before the start of season 4, RadarOnline.com has learned amid reports of two alleged lewd incidents on-set.

While chatting with David Yontef in an unearthed interview, the Bravo personality touched on a number of topics including friendships, filming, and "the housewife syndrome: where you become a caricature of yourself."

Glanville explained she has always been authentic when cameras are rolling and that means showing the good with the bad.

"I really I've never been an actress so I really don't know how to do anything other than myself," she admitted. "If I'm going to drink, I'm going to drink."

"I think a lot of people are afraid to let that slide show where I'm not. If we're at a party and especially when I'm stressed and anxious about having a fight I'm having, Chardonnay is my best friend in the room," the reality star said on Behind the Velvet Rope.

"I'm a hundred percent who I am," Glanville continued. "I mean, I've done a million other reality shows at this point and I feel like if you see me, I'm always the same."

Glanville went on to describe herself as being "very reactionary" during the podcast interview, highlighting how "people know that."

"I am a happy drunk. I will give you a lap dance," she added. "I like to have fun and it's not, you know, I don't hide the fact that I get drunk. When I pass out in my clothes I know I had a really good night cause there was no getting that dress off, I just needed to go to bed. And honestly, how many times has everyone that I know done that?"

Glanville's interview from before filming RHUGT comes amid reports that TV producers decided she should be removed from the show after she was involved in two alleged lewd incidents, giving them the impression that she was behaving erratically.

The Drinking & Dating author previously cast doubt on claims involving her co-star Caroline Manzo after news that she was sent packing from Morocco after she allegedly suggestively touched Manzo in the breast and genital areas while they were off-camera in a bathroom with two other cast members.

"Check your sources people!" Glanville fired back to Page Six.

Manzo also reportedly left early due to the incident. Insiders have since claimed that Glanville also allegedly loudly and publicly propositioned a producer, which she has not yet addressed.

