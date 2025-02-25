It's Brad and Jen… The Rom-Com! How Exes Pitt and Aniston are Set to Pair Up Again for 'Shock Money-Spinning Screen Reunion'

Meanwhile, sources said Pitt's girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, is "confused" by the possible reunion – and what she fears is the Fight Club star's inability to let his ex-wife go.

The friend said: "When Ines and Brad first got close, there was nothing but vitriol for Angelina, but never Jen.

"Jen was always off limits from criticism and almost on a pedestal in Brad's eyes at how she handled what was a pretty shocking divorce.

"Ines has accepted that he's still in contact with her – he insists it's because he 'owes her' after she left him their production company, Plan B, without a fuss. But having them go for it in a romantic comedy will surely be unsettling for Ines."