It's Brad and Jen… The Rom-Com! How Exes Pitt and Aniston are Set to Pair Up Again for 'Shock Money-Spinning Screen Reunion'
Exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are rumored to be working on a "shocking" on-screen reunion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Aniston, 56, and Pitt, 61, were married from 2000 to 2005, when he split from the sitcom star and then began dating his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie, whom he eventually married then divorced.
Insiders claimed the Friends star has kept her upcoming film under wraps because of its leading man.
Ever since the exes reunited at the 2020 SAG Awards, sources claimed she's had an "open invite" from Pitt to work together again.
And with the fourth Bridget Jones movie dominating the box office, there's seemingly a need for more rom-coms to be made in Hollywood – and one potential script is said to be a perfect match for Pitt and Aniston.
A longtime friend said: "Brad has actually been pitching ideas to Jen for years now, but she's always resisted.
"She didn't want to complicate his divorce from Angelina, but was also focused on her own projects.
"Now his divorce is over, they both could do with a box office win, and Jen really likes the latest script his team has sent over."
Sources claimed Hollywood heavyweights have been scrambling to get involved should Aniston agree to the film, including her ex-husband's frequent collaborator David Fincher.
Another pal, who was close to the exes during their marriage, said the Gone Girl director has been "eager" to get the former lovebirds to reunite on screen.
They added: "Jimmy Kimmel is said to be giving input on the script.
"It's going to be total box office gold to see Brad and Jen let off steam in a rom-com."
Meanwhile, sources said Pitt's girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, is "confused" by the possible reunion – and what she fears is the Fight Club star's inability to let his ex-wife go.
The friend said: "When Ines and Brad first got close, there was nothing but vitriol for Angelina, but never Jen.
"Jen was always off limits from criticism and almost on a pedestal in Brad's eyes at how she handled what was a pretty shocking divorce.
"Ines has accepted that he's still in contact with her – he insists it's because he 'owes her' after she left him their production company, Plan B, without a fuss. But having them go for it in a romantic comedy will surely be unsettling for Ines."
In 2020, Pitt and Aniston took part in a star-studded virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High for charity.
The exes' flirtatious energy was undeniable – and many declared their chemistry remains "off the charts."
An insider added: "Ines' feelings won't stop this rom-com though, Brad needs to get a few wins back on the board. His last few movies have not done that well, including last year's Wolfs with George (Clooney),
"If Brad is able to get Jen on board, it would revive both his movie career and get her back in the big-screen game."