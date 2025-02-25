Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Brad Pitt

It's Brad and Jen… The Rom-Com! How Exes Pitt and Aniston are Set to Pair Up Again for 'Shock Money-Spinning Screen Reunion'

Split photo of Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are said to be considering working on a rom-com together.

Profile Image

Feb. 24 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are rumored to be working on a "shocking" on-screen reunion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Aniston, 56, and Pitt, 61, were married from 2000 to 2005, when he split from the sitcom star and then began dating his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie, whom he eventually married then divorced.

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt and jennifer aniston spark reunion rumors with a rom com
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Aniston has 'resisted' working with her ex-husband because of his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders claimed the Friends star has kept her upcoming film under wraps because of its leading man.

Ever since the exes reunited at the 2020 SAG Awards, sources claimed she's had an "open invite" from Pitt to work together again.

And with the fourth Bridget Jones movie dominating the box office, there's seemingly a need for more rom-coms to be made in Hollywood – and one potential script is said to be a perfect match for Pitt and Aniston.

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt and jennifer aniston spark reunion rumors with a rom com
Source: MEGA

The exes were married from 2000 to 2005.

Article continues below advertisement

A longtime friend said: "Brad has actually been pitching ideas to Jen for years now, but she's always resisted.

"She didn't want to complicate his divorce from Angelina, but was also focused on her own projects.

"Now his divorce is over, they both could do with a box office win, and Jen really likes the latest script his team has sent over."

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt and jennifer aniston spark reunion rumors with a rom com
Source: MEGA

Aniston is said to 'really like' a script Pitt's team sent to her.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources claimed Hollywood heavyweights have been scrambling to get involved should Aniston agree to the film, including her ex-husband's frequent collaborator David Fincher.

Another pal, who was close to the exes during their marriage, said the Gone Girl director has been "eager" to get the former lovebirds to reunite on screen.

They added: "Jimmy Kimmel is said to be giving input on the script.

"It's going to be total box office gold to see Brad and Jen let off steam in a rom-com."

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt and jennifer aniston spark reunion rumors with a rom com
Source: MEGA

Meanwhile Pitt's girlfriend Ines de Ramon is said to be 'confused' by what the possible reunion could mean for their relationship.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Split photo of Russell Crowe, Danielle Spencer

Russell Crowe's Ex-Wife Danielle Spencer 'Behind His Latest Life-Saving Weight Loss and Health Regime Push': 'She's Probably Saved His Bacon Several Times Over'

Photo of Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Breaks Silence To Deny He's On 'Hard Drugs' Amid Fears Pop Star Is in Depths of Mental Health Crisis

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, sources said Pitt's girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, is "confused" by the possible reunion – and what she fears is the Fight Club star's inability to let his ex-wife go.

The friend said: "When Ines and Brad first got close, there was nothing but vitriol for Angelina, but never Jen.

"Jen was always off limits from criticism and almost on a pedestal in Brad's eyes at how she handled what was a pretty shocking divorce.

"Ines has accepted that he's still in contact with her – he insists it's because he 'owes her' after she left him their production company, Plan B, without a fuss. But having them go for it in a romantic comedy will surely be unsettling for Ines."

In 2020, Pitt and Aniston took part in a star-studded virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High for charity.

The exes' flirtatious energy was undeniable – and many declared their chemistry remains "off the charts."

An insider added: "Ines' feelings won't stop this rom-com though, Brad needs to get a few wins back on the board. His last few movies have not done that well, including last year's Wolfs with George (Clooney),

"If Brad is able to get Jen on board, it would revive both his movie career and get her back in the big-screen game."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.