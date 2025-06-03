EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively's New 'Revenge Girl Squad' Revealed After She Was Frozen Out by Taylor Swift Over Justin Baldoni 'Betrayals'
Blake Lively is rebuilding her inner circle – and she’s doing it with a vengeful purpose, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 36-year-old actress is standing firm in the face of legal and personal drama, as she navigates a high-profile court case against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni and a cooling of her once-close friendship with Taylor Swift.
Her Own Woman
"I've always relied on the people I love to carry me through," Lively said. "And I'm lucky they're still here."
Until recently, Lively was rarely seen without Swift, 34, by her side.
The two were part of a tight-knit Hollywood girl gang that included Gigi Hadid, Florence Welch, Salma Hayek, Emily Blunt and Karlie Kloss.
But Lively's ongoing legal war with Baldoni, 41, appears to have thrown a wrench into that glamorous dynamic – particularly after Swift was dragged into the drama via a subpoena from Baldoni’s legal team.
In December, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and launching a damaging smear campaign during the film’s promotional tour. Baldoni has denied all claims and hit back with a $400million counter-suit, alleging defamation, civil extortion and invasion of privacy.
The case took a dramatic turn when Baldoni’s lawyers released messages where Lively allegedly bragged about her "dragons" – a not-so-subtle reference to her famous friends – and described using their power to influence production.
Though Swift’s team issued a swift denial, calling the subpoena a "clickbait tactic." insiders say the friendship has taken a serious hit.
"Their bond has gone cold, that's just the truth of it," a source said. "Taylor doesn’t want to be linked to this circus, and she’s told people she needs space from the drama."
Bad Blood
Fuel was added to the fire when Lively was noticeably absent from Swift’s Super Bowl suite earlier this year – a sharp contrast from last year’s high-profile appearance beside Swift, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.
Instead, Swift was joined by Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone and the Haim sisters.
"It was a statement – Blake was nowhere near that VIP box, and that didn’t go unnoticed," said the source. "That group used to be inseparable."
Hadid, 29, also seems to have distanced herself.
While she once appeared regularly with Lively on red carpets and girls' nights out, they've not been spotted together publicly in nearly a year.
"There’s no feud – just a quiet drift," another insider claimed. "Gigi's closer to Taylor and doesn’t want to get involved."
Despite the A-list retreat, Lively isn't going it alone. She's leaned heavily on her sisters Robyn and Lori Lively, who've joined her at recent events including the premiere of Another Simple Favor and a New York art show earlier this spring – and Salma Hayek, 57, remains firmly in her corner.
Hayek, who starred with Lively in Savages, praised her friend’s strength and integrity in a 2017 tribute.
"She is the ultimate mother – even to me," she said. "Blake has always had the guts to stand up to the biggest bullies in the business."
That loyalty hasn't wavered.
Hayek was recently spotted dining with Lively in Manhattan, while the actress has also been seen reconnecting with longtime friends in the photography world, Anna Palma and Guy Aroch.
She called them "friends I’ve cherished for over half my life" on Instagram.
"Blake's not crying over spilled champagne," a friend said. "Her new girl squad may not be packed with pop stars, but it's real, and that’s what she needs right now.
"But she's also looking to build up more high-profile bonds so she can show Taylor she is still a Hollywood heavyweight – and part of that is bitterness towards, and wanting revenge on, Taylor for kicking her out of her inner circle."
The Baldoni trial is expected to begin next March.