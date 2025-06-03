EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively's New 'Revenge Girl Squad' Revealed After She Was Frozen Out by Taylor Swift Over Justin Baldoni 'Betrayals'

"I've always relied on the people I love to carry me through," Lively said. "And I'm lucky they're still here."

Until recently, Lively was rarely seen without Swift, 34, by her side.

The two were part of a tight-knit Hollywood girl gang that included Gigi Hadid, Florence Welch, Salma Hayek, Emily Blunt and Karlie Kloss.

But Lively's ongoing legal war with Baldoni, 41, appears to have thrown a wrench into that glamorous dynamic – particularly after Swift was dragged into the drama via a subpoena from Baldoni’s legal team.

In December, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and launching a damaging smear campaign during the film’s promotional tour. Baldoni has denied all claims and hit back with a $400million counter-suit, alleging defamation, civil extortion and invasion of privacy.

The case took a dramatic turn when Baldoni’s lawyers released messages where Lively allegedly bragged about her "dragons" – a not-so-subtle reference to her famous friends – and described using their power to influence production.

Though Swift’s team issued a swift denial, calling the subpoena a "clickbait tactic." insiders say the friendship has taken a serious hit.

"Their bond has gone cold, that's just the truth of it," a source said. "Taylor doesn’t want to be linked to this circus, and she’s told people she needs space from the drama."